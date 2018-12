Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Consistently in the running for best gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming mouseĀ is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. Thereā€™s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make Rudolph blush.

Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? Itā€™s just $40 right now.