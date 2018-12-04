OXO Good Grips 5-Piece Food Storage Set | $42 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $42 is the best deal we’ve seen on this set since May, and it makes a great holiday gift even if you don’t need it for yourself. They look a lot classier than chip clips, and you’re way less likely to lose them too.