Bissell makes everything from inexpensive basic vacuums, to the handy new Pet Stain Eraser handheld fabric cleaner, to Dyson-like cordless stick vacs, and you can save an extra 20% on all of it with eBay’s latest coupon.
Just use code JOYBISSELL at checkout to get 20% off orders of $25 or more from Bissell’s eBay storefront (maximum $50 discount). That means you can get a refurbished Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe for just $48, compared to buying it for $100 new on Amazon. Or a Bark Bath dog washing station for $64 brand new. Or a Bissell CrossWave vacuum/mop combo for $136 refurbished (compared to $270 new).
Those are just a few of our picks, but there’s a cleaning product for everyone in here, so it’s all worth a look.