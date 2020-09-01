ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Bissell's Cleaning Robot Eats Cat Hairs for Breakfast for $170, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum | $170 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
With a solid name in the traditional vacuum space, a Bissell-made robovac is quite enticing, especially when it’s $129 off. That’s part of today’s Amazon Gold Box, meaning you only have until midnight to claim one (that’s if they aren’t all claimed by then).

With two rotating edge brushes, a primary rotating brush roll, it should be able to cover any square inch of any room in your home without fail. It’ll go on for 100 minutes before it needs charging, but the thing is smart enough to find its way back home for a top up. You can also program it to clean on a tight schedule.

Quentyn Kennemer

