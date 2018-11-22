BioLite Black Friday Deals | BioLite

BioLite, the company behind the wood burning camp stove that recharges your phone with fire, just kicked off its Black Friday deals, with something for every tech-loving outdoor enthusiast (no, they’re not mutually exclusive interests!).

The CampStove 2 is there, as is the SolarHome 620, which adds some lights and USB chargers to any off-grid shed or cabin. But the most exciting deal is the first ever discount on the FirePit. This Kickstarter sensation uses thermoelectric fans to promote big, beautiful flames, that you’ll be able to fully enjoy thanks to the transparent mesh sidewalls. It also doubles a hibachi grill, so safe to say the next neighborhood barbecue is going to be in your backyard.