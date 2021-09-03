Up to 25% off Bidet Seats and Attachments | Bio Bidet



You haven’t lived until you’ve used a bidet. Although Americans have only recently started to adopt this technology that the rest of the developed world has enjoyed for centuries, at least you can say we’re finally catching on.



If you’re ready for a taste of the good life, Bio Bidet’s Labor Day sale sees discounts on the brand’s top-selling products, including seats and attachments. The level of commitment is up to you: Do you want to replace your toilet seat with one that keeps your bum clean? Or is an attachment to your existing toilet enough to meet your needs? In either case, Bio Bidet has the equipment you’re looking for, with prices slashed by as much as 25%.



Starting at $60, the SlimGlow Bidet Attachment packs all the essentials into one compact device. You’ll get adjustable pressure, a dual nozzle design, and a universal fit that makes installation a breeze. It even has a night light for traversing your bathroom in the dark. The highly rated Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Seat is $175 off and comes with more premium features — like an adjustable heated seat, unlimited warm water, and a 3-in-1 nozzle — so that you can truly live in luxury. And at 25% off, the top-end bottom washer, Discovery DLS, includes pinnacle bathroom tech, such as UV sterilization, an enhanced warm air dryer, and auto open/close for unprecedented convenience.



