Binge Watch 'Friends' the Complete Series on Blu-Ray for $60

Quentyn Kennemer
Friends: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) | $60 | Amazon
Friends: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) | $60 | Amazon

Need something to watch on a long weekend? Friends made its controversial exit from Netflix to close 2019, and it won’t be available to stream through at least May 2020, so your only real option right now if you want to keep up with Phoebe and the gang is to buy the episodes outright. Amazon is giving you a chance to preserve the entire series on Blu-Ray on the cheap, with the complete series down to just $60. If you happen to still use DVD, that’s even cheaper right now at $55. Now go and laugh your collective friendly asses off.

