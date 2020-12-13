It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Binge Watch Anything You Want on This $480 70-Inch 4K Android TV

Elizabeth Lanier
Hisense 70" H65 Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV | $480 | Best Buy
This highly-rated, massive Hisense tv is on sale over at Best Buy right now for just $480.

For less than $500, you can get 70" inches of 4K television. It’s a smart android tv, so you can access Netflix, Hulu and all the other most popular streaming services straight from the box.

This might not last long, so get it while you can for this low price!

Hisense - 70" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
