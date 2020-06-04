It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Binge Mr. Robot: The Complete Series on Blu-Ray for $40 This Weekend

Quentyn Kennemer
Mr. Robot: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) | $40 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Mr. Robot: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) | $40 | Amazon

Haven’t seen Mr. Robot yet? You can binge the entire series in one neat Blu-Ray package for just $40, the going price at Amazon today.

You’ll find wildly differing opinions on this modernistic psychological thriller that follows a vigilante hacker who has settled comfortably into his calling as a corporate ball buster. Ups and downs abound, this is one of those shows that you can only truly appreciate when you start fast and make a mad dash for the finish.

