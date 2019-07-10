Photo: Amazon

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies | $2 | Amazon

You don’t need to wait for Prime Day to get the benefits. Ahead of the 48-hour event, Amazon is gifting Marvel fans with a big MCU binge opportunity. If you didn’t get a chance to catch up before Avengers: Endgame (or even if you did), now is a great time to rewatch all of the MCU films, from OG Iron Man to Thor: Ragnarok and more. If you’re seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home this weekend, you’ll certainly want to rewatch a few MCU movies before heading to the theater. You can rent each of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies for $2 each (down from $4) on Amazon Prime Video.

FYI: It looks like all of the MCU films are available for this price, except for Captain Marvel, which is still a $6 rental and Avengers: Endgame isn’t available for rent on Prime Video until July 30.