It's all consuming.
Bijou's One Day Flash Sale Is a Big Deal if You're in a Candle Coven

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCandles
20% Sitewide Sale | Bijou Candles
Photo: Bijou Candles
20% Sitewide Sale | Bijou Candles

You might have seen Bioju popping up on your Instagram if you're into kitschy decor or witchy things. They're in the middle of that Venn diagram. This flash sale is kind of a big deal because it's very rare everything is on sale. It's usually just a collection or an individual candle. Only for today, it's a sitewide discount of 20%.

I am absolutely in their candle coven and can vouch for the quality. I have the Sabrina one and it smelled lovely before I even got it out of the box. As the owner told me, it's 'hot throw' (fancy candle terminology for burning) was even better than it's cold. And they were correct. It's filled my entire basement apartment with the most beautiful scent for hours.

No code needed and remember it's today only.

