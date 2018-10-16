Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and our readers have bought thousands of them. And now, the company is raising the bar with the brand new Anchor Pro, and our readers can get it for $13 at launch with promo code ANCHORPRO.

The concept is the same—it’s still a hook that hangs under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect has been improved. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so I see no reason not to get the Pro.