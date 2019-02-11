Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, it’s time to give in and jump on the bandwagon. It cooks meals incredibly quickly, but it can also double as a slow cooker, and even makes terrific rice.

The 8 qt. model is designed for families, and it’s marked down to the same price as the standard 6 qt. model today. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s about $20-$40 less than the going rate over the last few months.

It comes with everything you need to get started, but you may want to invest in some extra accessories once you learn the ropes.