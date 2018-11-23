Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dog parenting is a full-time job, and now, you can stay informed on what your fur babies are up to when you’re not around with this $135 Furbo Dog Camera. Not only will this gadget allow you to use your smartphone to look in on your canine kids when you’re not home via full HD camera with night vision, but it will also let you interact with them. Toss your good doggo a treat if you feel like he needs a snack, or scold him thanks to two-way audio when you catch him gnawing on your shoes again. You can even get push notifications when your dog barks. After all, they grow up so fast.

