Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket | $23 | Amazon

Summer is coming to an end which means soon we’ll be sipping on hot soup while wrapped i n comfy blankets and watching Over the Garden Wall again (or at least that’s what I’ll be doing). Get yourself a new fluffy blanket for this coming Fall season. This one is durably made for both indoors and outdoors and is machine washable. Available in an assortment of different colors. You can get one from Amazon for $23.