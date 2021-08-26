Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket | $23 | Amazon
Summer is coming to an end which means soon we’ll be sipping on hot soup while wrapped in comfy blankets and watching Over the Garden Wall again (or at least that’s what I’ll be doing). Get yourself a new fluffy blanket for this coming Fall season. This one is durably made for both indoors and outdoors and is machine washable. Available in an assortment of different colors. You can get one from Amazon for $23.
Advertisement