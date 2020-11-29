Bid Adieu To No-Shave November With 30% off Viking Revolution Beard and Shaving Products and Kits

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

December is almost here, which means that those who didn’t shave in honor of raising awareness and/or money for cancer will be off the hook soon. Why not treat yourself to some new products to give yourself a smooth shave or a groomed beard?

Today Viking Revolution is offering 30% off select b eard and s having p roducts in a deal you won’t want to miss.

I’m personally eyeing this l uxury s afety r azor s having k it which seems like it would make an ideal gift for several people in my life. At only $42, it includes a s afety r azor, 10 b lades, a badger s having b rush, a s having b owl, s having s oap, p reshave o il, a ftershave b alm, and a nifty little stand to keep essentials clean.

Next up, we have this beard care kit for $19 which includes a w ooden b oars h air b eard b rush, a d ouble-s ided p ocket b eard c omb, fragrance-free b eard c are o il, c itrus b eard s tyling b alm, and small s cissors ideal for a trim. For the dry winter months, this $19 beard care conditioner kit is also a fantastic find.

Not only are kits on sale, but you can also grab a variety of beard balms and oils for $13 and under. These would be sure to make great stocking stuffers for someone on your list!

