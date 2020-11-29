It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Bid Adieu To No-Shave November With 30% off Viking Revolution Beard and Shaving Products and Kits

Holiday 2020
Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit | $42 | Amazon
30% off Viking Revolution Beard and Shaving Products | Amazon

December is almost here, which means that those who didn’t shave in honor of raising awareness and/or money for cancer will be off the hook soon. Why not treat yourself to some new products to give yourself a smooth shave or a groomed beard?

Today Viking Revolution is offering 30% off select beard and shaving products in a deal you won’t want to miss.

I’m personally eyeing this luxury safety razor shaving kit which seems like it would make an ideal gift for several people in my life. At only $42, it includes a safety razor, 10 blades, a badger shaving brush, a shaving bowl, shaving soap, preshave oil, aftershave balm, and a nifty little stand to keep essentials clean.

Next up, we have this beard care kit for $19 which includes a wooden boars hair beard brush, a double-sided pocket beard comb, fragrance-free beard care oil, citrus beard styling balm, and small scissors ideal for a trim. For the dry winter months, this $19 beard care conditioner kit is also a fantastic find.

Not only are kits on sale, but you can also grab a variety of beard balms and oils for $13 and under. These would be sure to make great stocking stuffers for someone on your list!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

