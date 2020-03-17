It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Better Safe Than Sorry: TaoTronics Dual Dash Cams Are 40% Off [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
TaoTronics Dual Dash Cams | $78 | Amazon | Promo code KPZTPRBE + clip coupon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
TaoTronics Dual Dash Cams | $78 | Amazon | Promo code KPZTPRBE + clip coupon

No one wants to get into a car accident. But with fewer people using public transit to get around, more people who drive less frequently are going to be on the road. And you’re better off forking over the cash for a good, reliable dash cam (or two) than risking the chance of false liability allegations later on.

TaoTronics’ dual 1080p dash cams ought to do, especially considering they’re down 40% to $78 with our exclusive promo code KPZTPRBE combined with the onsite coupon. Armed with two Sony IMX323 sensors capable of recording high quality video even at night, they’re the perfect driving companions.

Better yet, you’ll never have to worry about collision footage getting lost since their built-in G-sensors can detect abrupt movement to protect all car accident footage from being overwritten. Play it safe and take advantage of this offer while supplies last. This deal expires March 23.

