Better Late Than Never: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and More Switch Games are $45

$45 Nintendo Switch Games | $45 | Best Buy
Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to discounting its first party games. Even games that have been out for years will stay put at the $60 price range unless the company decides to rerelease them with a “selects” banner. That makes the recent wave of Nintendo Switch sales happening in the build-up to Black Friday seem special, despite being extremely normal for any other company. This time around, Best Buy has five Switch hits down to $45: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Longtime Switch owners may already own these (I hear that owning a Switch but not Breath of the Wild is illegal, in some states), but it’s a good deal for anyone who’s looking to pick up a Switch for the first time this Black Friday.

