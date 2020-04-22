Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals

Image : NordVPN

If you’ve never seriously considered a virtual private network (VPN) in the past, then chances are good that it’s crossed your mind lately. With so many of us now working from home and spending a lot more time on our own devices, the idea of a little bit of web security is a tough one to ignore.

Luckily, VPN service can be very affordable, especially if you’re willing to prepay for two or three years in advance. We’ve rounded up the best current VPN deals below, including promotions that offer free months of service, savings of 70% or more, and bonus services bundled in.

NordVPN | Save 70% on 3 Years

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

Our readers voted Private Internet Access the best VPN service back in 2018, and now the company is offering Kinja Deals readers an extra-special exclusive deal. Sign up for one year at the discounted price of $40 and you’ll get 3 free months added to your subscription.



That’s a 73% savings from the monthly price, and given the company’s reputation with our readers, we can’t help but recommend it. Besides, there’s a 30-day money back guarantee if you aren’t fully satisfied.

Use code STAYHOME2020 at checkout

Here’s a great deal that’s especially great for anyone forced to work from home by the pandemic. Right now, Invisible Browsing VPN is offering a 50% discount on its annual membership plan by using the code STAYHOME2020 at checkout.



This knocks the annual price down to just $29. Invisible Browsing VPN is compatible with a wide array of devices, keeps no logs, and offers a 15-day money back guarantee. Give it a shot!

ExpressVPN | 3 Months Free

ExpressVPN offers not only a significant discount by paying for a full year of service, but right now, you’ll also get 3 free months of service on top of that.



That means you’ll get 15 months for $100, as opposed to the total monthly price of $194. ExpressVPN has a 30-day money back guarantee and provides servers in 160 locations across 94 countries, not to mention apps across a wide array of devices.

FastestVPN | $20 Lifetime Access

Now here’s a potentially incredible deal if the service meets your needs. FastestVPN currently has a promotion where you can pay just $20 for lifetime access. That’s it. Just $20.

What’s the catch? There’s no red flags, as far as we can tell: encryption details are on point and it doesn’t store logs. However, it does have far fewer servers than some rival services and in fewer locations, to boot. But for $20, you’re taking a very small gamble on a newer, growing service that could pay off very quickly.

IPVanish is currently chopping 73% off of its regular price for the first year of service, which bills at just $40. Keep tabs, however, as the plan will renew at the much higher normal rate after the year expires.



Not only do you get the usual set of IPVanish features, including 1,400+ available servers, no traffic logs, and up to 10 simultaneous device connections, but you’ll also get 250GB of cloud storage via SugarSync. Give it a look if you could use some extra cloud space on top of a VPN.

CyberGhost | 2 Months Free + Save 80%

No doubt, CyberGhost has one of the most compelling VPN deals on offer right now if you don’t mind signing up for the long haul. The service is offering cheap pricing on a three-year plan while bundling in 2 free months on top of that.



All told, you’ll get 38 months of service for $99 and not have to pay again until 2023, a total savings of 80% over the usual monthly cost. CyberGhost hits all of the benchmarks for a stellar VPN, including 6,200+ servers worldwide and support for up to seven simultaneous devices.

Surfshark | Save 83% on 2 Years

Surfshark’s deal hits one of the absolute best sweet spots on this list, offering a fair stretch of service that’s not too long and at a price that’s downright appetizing.



The offer gives you two full years of service at an effective monthly price of $2, meaning you’ll pay just $48 right now to be sorted out for the next 24 months. That’s an 83% savings over the usual monthly cost, and there’s a 30-day refund policy in case it doesn’t fit the bill.

VyprVPN | Save 81% on 2 Years

Meanwhile, if VyprVPN seems like a more appealing service, then you can get a similar percentage of savings on that VPN instead. Right now, you’ll save 81% with a two-year service plan.



VyperVPN’s regular price is a little bit higher, so that means two years here will run you $60 instead. But given its wide feature set, including “Chameleon” technology that circumvents governmental and corporate content restrictions, it could be well worth the expense.

TunnelBear | Save 67% on 3 Years

Besides offering proven service for several years now, TunnelBear also uses adorable bears in its marketing. Plush bears, cartoon bears, toy bears—if they’re bears, they’ve got ‘em.



Right, but you’re here for the deals. Luckily, TunnelBear chips 67% off of its monthly price if you subscribe for three years at a time, at a one-time cost of $120. On top of the VPN service, you also get the bundled RememBear password service, which is both a great pun and a potentially useful tool.