Image : Vizio

Eager to upgrade your home entertainment setup? Now’s the time: these are the best Vizio TV and soundbar deals for March 2020.



Vizio routinely offers the best prices for quality 4K Ultra HD televisions along with audio-boosting soundbars, and they’re even better values than ever thanks to these deals. Scope out the top discounts below on our ever-updated listing.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Want a big, beautiful 4K TV without breaking the bank? Vizio’s 55” M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV (M558-G1) is deeply discounted right now—it’s $250 off the list price at Amazon.



Advertisement

With 90 local dimming zones to boost its HDR smarts plus 600 nits of brightness, as well as Quantum color capabilities, this Dolby Vision HDR set ought to look brilliant whether you’re watching flicks, streaming Netflix, or gaming. Vizio’s M-Series sets are among our best picks in the budget 4K category, and they just get closer and closer to matching pricier alternatives.

Image : Vizio

Advertisement

Let’s face it: While cheap TVs look better than ever, they still mostly suck when it comes to sound. Whether it’s muddled playback during action scenes or hard-to-hear dialogue, you’re doing yourself a disservice by skipping a soundbar.

Luckily, Vizio makes great, affordable options—and this 2.1 channel soundbar system should suit your needs if you’re not eager to splash out serious cash. It has a wireless subwoofer to pump up the bass without draping cords around your space, plus you can connect Bluetooth devices for playback. You’ll surely hear a noticeable difference over your TV speakers.

Advertisement

Photo : Vizio

Advertisement

You’ve got to spend money to save money with this awesome deal, but it’ll be well worth it if you don’t mind investing in a huge, high-quality set.

Dell is currently offering this P-Series 65" 4K HDR Smart TV for $400 off of the list price, but the $1000 you’ll spend also gets you a $300 Dell Promo eGift Card that you can use the next time you need a fancy gadget. This P-Series set is seriously bright at 1100 nits, with 200 local dimming zones that boost the black levels and deliver an excellent picture.

Advertisement

Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Get the complete surround sound experience with Vizio’s 36” 5.1 Channel Soundbar, which packs in three channels within the soundbar itself along with two rear speakers and a subwoofer.



All told, they combine to deliver up to 101dB of surround sound, which is perfect for action flicks and high-intensity gaming. And in addition to using it with your TV, you can also stream music from your phone via any Chromecast-compatible app. It’s $50 off right now at Target.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

You don’t have to spend crazy cash to get yourself a better TV right now. If you’re still running an older set but don’t want to spend several hundred large, then Vizio’s 40" D-Series LED Smart TV could do the trick. It’s $30 off right now at Best Buy.

It’s a 1080p set, so it’s crisp but not quite 4K-pristine, and it already has streaming apps like YouTube and Netflix built in to save you the hassle of plugging in a set-top box. This is a great price for a solid set.

Advertisement

Image : Vizio

Advertisement

On the other hand, this is one instance in which you might want to spend a smidge more for a significant uptick in quality. This set is the same size as the 1080p D-Series model above, but it comes with a higher-resolution 4K panel, ensuring that you can watch Ultra HD content in all of its pin-sharp glory.

That $240 price point at Best Buy is a savings of $60 off of the list price, and this Smart TV is just as well-equipped on the apps front as pricier 4K models, giving you all of the top streaming services without need for a set-top box or game console.

Advertisement

Image : Vizio

Advertisement

You don’t need a fancy, multi-piece audio setup to get a clear sound boost over your TV’s built-in speakers. Vizio has higher-end options, but the basic 2.0 Channel Soundbar (SB2020n-G6) model is sure to deliver improved playback over your flat-screen.

This compact soundbar doesn’t take up much space at only 20” wide, but it hits an aural peak of 91dB thanks to two stereo speakers and a bass reflex port. You can also wirelessly connect Bluetooth devices such as your smartphone to fill your space with music and more.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Go big or go home? Why not go big while you’re at home? That’s what the Vizio V-Series 70” 4K HDR Smart TV offers. It’s one of Vizio’s largest sets, at least for less than a grand, and Target is currently selling this one for $660—nearly $400 off of the list price. This smart set already has loads of streaming apps onboard, so you don’t need to plug in extra devices to start enjoying it.