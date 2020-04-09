Photo : Charles Deluvio ( Unsplash

The best Tacklife deals for April 2020 are here.



Being stuck in the house doesn’t just give you time for home repair projects you might have been putting off. It also makes you spend enough time in your living room to remember you never fixed that loose floorboard, and that molding really needs some attention.

Advertisement

Luckily, if you don’t have the tools for your quarantine project, Tacklife has some great sales on everything from laser levels to circular saws. And I’ve rounded up some of the best deals to make sure your personal arsenal of power tools is up to any challenge.



Image : Tacklife

Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to... Read on The Inventory

Like every versatile tool, this circular saw is all about the interchangeable accessories. It comes with six blades, including ones meant to slice through wood with ease, and ones that tackle soft metal and tile.

Advertisement

With a 5.8-amp copper motor, you’ll never be in doubt you have the juice to finish whatever is on your to-do list.



Clip coupon

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

This cordless drill is portable, and with more than forty bits, it can tackle almost any screw you could throw at it.

Advertisement

Far from a one trick pony, though, this powerful piece of machinery can also be used with multiple accessories to transform it into a power sander or power washer. Just think of it as the extra muscle you wish you had to put behind every task.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For the times when spring cleaning needs to get serious, this power washer works on cars, decks, walls, and almost anything else outdoors you want to create an intense before and after picture out of.

Advertisement

With five different nozzle tips for a perfect spray of water for every project, it has a 3.8 L gas tank and 3 L detergent tank, which means you won’t need to constantly step away from your epic cleaning moment to refill.



Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

It’s time to really see your reflection in every shiny surface in your home (and your deck, and your backyard). With six different speeds, there’s a setting for every buffing job (and you can easily select the perfect one for you with the digital display).

Advertisement

The machine comes with ten sandpaper disks for polishing, as well as sponges for waxing, so you can break it out when you want to get your car up to Pimp My Ride standards, or your latest wood project prepared for staining.

Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

If there was ever a time to take advantage of your yard (or really any yard-like area you can call your own), it’s now.



Advertisement

Have a camp out, tell ghost stories, remember that s’mores are more trouble than they’re worth with this super light and portable (only 30 pounds) fire pit. The flames are fueled with liquid propane, and best of all it’ll come to you pre-assembled.

Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Those old school yellow tape measures are so 2019 (and they really hurt when they suddenly snap back). This handheld device will get you accurate measurements up to 196 feet.

Advertisement

The package comes with all the accessories you could need, from AAA batteries to a carrying pouch and strap. And even if you’re measuring under the messiest circumstances, you’re covered — it’s dust proof and waterproof.

Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Maybe in these uncertain times, you want a little extra security. Or maybe in these “everyone in my house is home all the time” times, you want a little privacy.



Advertisement

Whichever you’re looking for, this electronic deadbolt can offer it with a customizable code. All you need to add this device to the door of your choice is a screwdriver, and it comes equipped with the ability to be opened with your own code or a key.

Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Bookcases, tables, floors, everything in your place is about to get so, so smooth. This sander boasts 1.1 amps of power and promises to buff paint off a variety of services, from metal to plastic.

Advertisement

It comes with a dozen perfectly fitted peel off pieces of sandpaper, and a cord that stretches three meters long.



Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Never hang a picture frame crooked again with this laser level. Running on two double AA batteries, this powerful and compact level can be used as a handheld device or in tandem with a tripod.

Advertisement

It comes with a carrying case and soft carry bag, so you can always have it on you, protected for your next task.



Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

For your most ambitious home improvement projects, this drywall sander is the perfect heavy duty home tool.

Advertisement

LED lights make sure dark corners in need of sanding will no longer be so mysterious, and six speeds means whether you need to do some light buffing, or really power through some rough stuff, you’ll be prepared.