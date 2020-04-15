Sonos Is Granting Your Home Audio Dreams With These Big Bargains

Image : Sonos

There’s really nothing like jamming out to a great speaker. And we’re not talking about a dinky Bluetooth speaker. No, we’re talking about a Sonos speaker. Sonos is known in the audio world for its quality, room-filling speakers. Seriously, whether it’s the Sonos One speaker or the Sonos Beam soundbar, you’ll experience quality playback with few parallels. And why stop at one? Sonos has a number of speaker sets available so you can pump up the stereo or start your very own home theater starting at a little over $600.

Up until the 23rd of April, Sonos is running some delectable discounts on all the devices below! I can’t recommend these more, and so I wanted to compile them here so you can pick out your favorites. A number of these speakers have built-in access to Google Assistant and Alexa, and even more work with Apple AirPlay 2. So don’t let me ramble on, make your home audio dreams come true for less.

This compact speaker really does it all. You’ll enjoy your tunes accurately projected throughout the room thanks to two digital amplifiers and a mid-woofer. And while the woofer is pumping out the bass, the tweeter covers the higher frequencies. It’s even resistant to humidity, so feel free to belt out some Springsteen in the shower!



Of course, the One isn’t complete without its built-in access to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. Control your music with your voice or Apple device. When you need some privacy, you can mute the mic with the press of a button.

The Sonos One SL is the little brother in the Sonos speaker family. Like the One, it contains two amplifiers and a mid-woofer for clear and powerful playback. However, it lacks a tweeter as well as built-in smart assistant access. But if you aren’t into those helpful little AIs, the One SL is an affordable alternative to the One.



Fortunately, this speaker keeps its resistance to humidity. It also supports Apple Airplay 2 so you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Siri to play Apple Music to your heart’s content.

Aside from being sleek, this subwoofer has some awesome features up its proverbial sleeve. Inside are two amplifiers as well as plenty of features to fine-tune your bass experience. This includes two force-canceling speaker drivers that enrich the bass and prevent buzzing and rattling that often accompanies woofers.



And, big surprise, the Sub can pair up with a variety of Sonos speakers. Automatic equalization adjusts the audio settings in sync with whichever you choose to connect.

There’s nothing better than kicking back in your own home theatre. With this set, you’ll receive the Sonos Beam as well as two One SL speakers. We discussed the One SL above, but it’s quite a powerful speaker with a built-in mid-woofer for some extra bass power. The Beam itself is a high-definition powerhouse, containing four full-range woofers, a tweeter, five digital amplifiers - well, you get the picture.



The Beam also provides native access to Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as Apple AirPlay 2. Whether you use your voice or your Apple device, your music and media will fill the room with power and clarity.

What’s better than surround sound with a soundbar and two speakers? Throwing a subwoofer into the mix! The 5.1 Surround Set comes with the Sonos Beam, two Sonos SL speakers, and the Sonos Sub. The Beam brings intense and accurate audio, the One SL pair brings the surround, and the Sub rocks the bass.

And just as it does in the woofer-less, the Beam provides built-in access to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. Go ahead and bask in the quality sound of your smart home theatre.

It’s time for le piece de resistance, the 5.1 Surround Set that comes along with the Playbar, Sub, One and One SL. Not only do you get the versatility of a One paired with a One SL and the Sub for rich bass, but you get the Sonos Playbar for truly cinematic audio. The Playbar features nine amplifiers (four more than the Beam), six mid-woofers, and optical input to connect to your TV.

With the optical input, the Playbar is capable of Dolby Digital sound, quality you’ll have to hear to believe. And when you pair it with the other components of this set, let’s just say you’re gonna want to grab some popcorn.

If you’re like me and want to jam both inside and outside, the Indoor Outdoor Set is the one for you. Included is a Sonos One and a Sonos Move. The One contains two amplifiers, a mid-woofer and a tweeter for dynamic sound range. And the Move mimics those stats while bringing some resistance to the elements for those rainy days and party spills.

Yes, the Move is IP56 rated, meaning it resists dust and will stand up to splashes of water with ease. And better yet, both the One and Move have built-in access to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2 for the ultimate in music control.

What’s better than a single speaker? Two, of course! Hook up these two Sonos One speakers to rock some sweet stereo or try your tunes in two rooms. The Sonos One contains two amplifiers for great projection, a mid-woofer for those deeper tones, and a tweeter that covers the high notes.

And aside from being a terrific speaker, the Sonos One has built-in access to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. Whether you prefer to use your Apple device or your voice for music, the Sonos Ones have you covered.

If smart assistants aren’t your style, that’s no problem. You can save some money on your speaker set by opting for a pair of Sonos One SLs. While the SL lacks a tweeter, it still features two amplifiers and a mid-woofer for awesome sound. Set them up for stereo or in different rooms for expanded coverage.

And even though they lack smart assistance, you can still use Apple AirPlay 2. Use your iPhone, iPad, or Siri to host that party.

Last, but not least is the Sonos Beam on its own. Even without the surround sound provided by additional speakers, the Beam is an audio force to be reckoned with. Inside are four full-range woofers, a tweeter, and five digital amplifiers. There’s also a five far-field microphone array that cancels echos and improves sound even further.

You’ll also get access to Google Assistant and Alexa. Take your pick of smart assistants, or jam to your tunes using Apple Airplay 2. Whichever method you prefer, the Beam’s room-shaking sound will blow you away.