The best Sephora deals and promo codes for April 2020 are here.

It’s a great time to stock up on cheap beauty goods, and Sephora has a vast selection of sale items to help with that objective. You can fill up your cart with an array of deeply discounted products and try a few new things in the process, plus there’s free shipping if you spend $50 or more.

These are the best deals we’ve seen at Sephora right now.

This is an absolute steal. Her products are famously great and famously expensive. This is a really beautiful blush and highlighter pallet that work for a lot of skin tones. I recommend the Darya set only because I am a bit fairer. I’ve always liked this line but have to wait for a sale to truly enjoy. Now is that time.



If you’ve ever used a color corrector you know that green neutralizes red. I’ve had to use a color corrector from time to time when my jawline breaks out and Dr. Jart has amazing products for sensitive skin.



This Korean beauty line skews on the more expensive side but is very much worth the experience, so even getting a few bucks off is great news. This particular kit is wonderful if you currently have a breakout. Give your poor irritated skin a rest while in quarantine. Dr. Jart is a master of sheet masks but all 6 products are stellar to get your skin back to glowing status.

As someone who has tried a bunch of charcoal products, I can say they really do make a difference in your complexion. Perfect to use at morning or at night and truly livens dull skin on the face and neck. Glamglow is another amazing skin care company that is pricey but produces major results. This sale is a must.



It’s easy to let things slide when you’re not leaving the house much (if at all), but you can do a few small things to continue to take care of yourself. Sephora’s Mask Stick is an easy, affordable way to keep your face feeling fresh, and they’re half-off at just $4 apiece. Watermelon, Bamboo, and Spirulina varieties are still available as of this writing.

If you love bananas as much as we do, then you’ll want to jump on the Hats Off to Bananas Pre-Makeup Skincare Set. Not only do you get Olehenriksen’s Banana Bright Eye Crème and Banana Bright Face Primer, but you also get a super cute hat with a bunch of bananas on it. Win-win-win, we say… and down from $72, no less.

Kat Von D’s KVD Vegan Beauty released this enticing Alchemist Holographic Palette, which features four shades for your eyes, lips, and face that glisten with “double dimension technology.” The larger set gives you Emerald (green), Saphyre (blue), Amethyst (ultra-violet), and Opal (pink), while a separate single $7 item has Aquamarine (teal).

If reducing pores and fine lines is your jam then this the deal for you. Tatcha is an absolutely brilliant beauty company from Japan. I’m very big fan of their Serum Stick, which helps after a few late nights for the under eyes if you know what I mean.



The elite option in this best seller’s bundle is the Deep Cleanse gel that is great for keeping pores clean and hydrating the skin. Tatcha has a killer line top-to-bottom so this is the perfect set to try a few of them out if you’re on a budget.

If you’ve been waiting to try or replenish your Cover FX these glitter drops are the bomb. With a variety of options in this pack it really caters to a range of tones but also allows you to play with different looks.



Everyone does highlighter different so you might discover a new favorite. I can say that the 3 Glitter Drops work for almost anyone but you be the judge. This is an exceptional deal for what you are getting.

Given that we’re all stuck at home, what better time than now to fire up Netflix and watch a charming teen rom-com? Sephora teamed with Netflix to put together this Lip Sleeping Mask two-pack inspired by the To All the Boys films, with Mint Choc and Sweet Candy flavors included, and now it’s marked down to just $20.



Now that you have some beautiful palettes to play with, you’ll need a good set of brushes. Sephora’s brand is as good as any luxury company’s, complete with black soft touch handles. These 10 brushes can help you curate any image you are wishing to achieve. They are tucked away in black faux leather roll to keep them safe for travel and transport.



Nothing warms the heart or raises the spirits like a delightful scent, and this exclusive set from Clean Reserve should do the trick. Plus, you’re helping saving bees since they partnered with BEEautiful Earth. This also mean the packaging is sustainable and all the ingredients are farm sourced in eco-concious packaging. They live up to the Clean name in every way.



Smell wonderful with these 5 fragrances and save the planet. Win-Win. Pro Tip: Warm Cotton is where it is at.

Fenty Beauty is one of the hottest brands in cosmetics today, and now you can get a lucious palette of Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow shades for cheap. You’ll get 16 colors here, from Mo’rockin Ice to Cumin Get It, and it’s currently available for less than half the normal price of $59. Jump on this deal while it lasts!



Charlotte Tilbury is a legendary British brand and this is a great value set for those with puffy or dark eye issues. Eye Rescue is the cure for a few sleepless nights and helps turn back that clock as well. Slap the Night Cream on before bed and you’re unstoppable. This three-piece set is has to be in your cart.

