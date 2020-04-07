REI's Deals Are Deeper Than the River You Dream of Rafting

Photo : REI

The best REI deals for April 2020 are here.

REI is the company for adventures. You know the hikers, fishers, campers, and climbers. Those who wander the forests, desserts, and mountains. But you don’t have to be hitting harsh landscapes to enjoy these duds or deals.



If you dig REI we recommend joining their Member Only program. It’s only $20 for a lifetime membership. Perks include special pricing on Adventures trips, rentals, lift tickets, gear, classes, and events. Plus you’ll receive member-only coupons and discount on their best products.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

One of REI’s highest-rated items this hydro flask it literally tops and versatile enough to carry both hot and cold items. Review after review credits it’s got a great portable design and ability to keep your morning coffee toasty for up to two hours after filling. It comes in 10 colors with frost blue currently $7 off.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Are you an avid camper looking to bring frozen goods with you for a few days? Well, this is the cooler for you. It’s doesn’t take up much room and is easy to transport. It is expensive but it’s like having your own mini-fridge on the road with you which makes its name so perfect. A cool (pun intended) fact about this product is that it is certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee to be completely bear-resistant to protect your food and whatnots with the two padlocks. No sandwiches for you Yogi.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The softest workout pants you will ever have. Customers liken them to butter. Whether you are working up a sweat while jogging, doing yoga, or lifting weights these will keep you cool with Vuori’s quick-drying fabric. There’s a side pocket for your essentials and we are told they pass the squat test with exceptional colors. Speaking of which, they come in five, with Navy on sale for $66.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Running, lifting, or chilling? This is the shirt for you. It’s jersey knit soft and despite being a hoodie is incredibly light fabric. It’s got moisture and odor control to keep everything under control no matter if you’re on the trail or on the mountain. And if you are out in mother nature for a bit no worries, there’s built-in UPF 50+ sun protection. No one is getting burnt on this adventure. Four of the five colors are currently on sale for $38.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This is a great deal on a solid product. If you’re in the market for a tent or to upgrade an old one we give you the Taurus. Quick set up in the great outdoors, your backyard or even your living room the instructions are easy to follow. It might be a bit snug but two happy campers can definitely fit inside. This is a three-season tent to your stay cozy in cool summer/autumn/spring nights. The rain cover is durable so you should be good and dry in sudden downpours.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

These slick and low-profile trainers will look great on the treadmill or a running path. Stable, flexible, and comfy they will pass the test of whatever you throw at them. 40% off right now in four different colors.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The real genius in this hammock is that you don’t need two trees to hang it. One will suffice because it stretches horizontally. A few people have recommended getting Atlas straps also so you can truly hang this thing anywhere you please. It is absolutely strong enough for two people also. 17 colors are available with Maroon currently on sale for $42.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Made from recycled fabric these joggers dry quick from sweat but are also water repellent. Several content customers have said how these are absolutely the perfect pants for climbers. Several others also mentioned that these are the only pants they travel in. Comfy enough for gym climbs and comfy enough for planes, trains, and automobiles. Currently, 30% off and they come in classic black or smolder blue.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The softest, lightest recycled microfleece Patagonia offers and still enough to keep you warm. Great for laying. With that said, some women have mentioned sizing up if you like to wear a tank or shirt underneath. Currently off 30% in three different colors.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

These are dope sneakers made from environmentally preferred leather. The footbeds were constructed with probiotic technology to alleviate sweat and keep these kicks the freshest. They’ve even gone through an earth-friendly durable water repellent treatment so no need to worry wearing these if you get caught in the rain. They are currently 35% off and a perfect buy for any season.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The deepest discount on the list at 50% off. This is a great in-between hoodie for dreary chilly days. Another piece with recycled fleece. True to fit so wearing a shirt under this should be fine. Available in three colors but sizes are moving fast so if want one move on it now.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With warmer weather can the summer months well on the way a good pair of sunglasses are essential. They have ChromaPop and anti-reflective lenses that will enhance and clarify any terrain you are on. These splatter ones give a cool black and white aesthetic that will vibe with any outfit. Review after review mentions all the compliments that were received. A signature pair of shades is a great way to stand out anywhere.