Image : RAVPower

The best RAVPower and TaoTronics deals for April 2020 are here.

Both RAVPower and TaoTronics make a wide variety of electronics and gadget accessories, from earbuds and power banks to humidifiers and plenty more. Paired with products from sister brands Vava and Boltune, it’s not hard to find something that can improve your everyday routine or enhance one of your favorite gadgets.

Many of their products are deeply discounted right now, and Kinja Deals has exclusive coupon codes for additional savings. Read on for some of the best TaoTronics, RAVPower, Boltune, and Vava deals today.

Promo code: KINJA987 at checkout

Photo : Whitson Gordon

Now this is a shockingly good deal. The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 truly wireless earbuds are already pretty amazing at their $40 list price, but right now you can get them for just $28 by using our promo code KINJA987 at checkout.

They’re a plenty comfy AirPods alternative at a fraction of the price, and our reviewer Whitson Gordon wrote that they “have no business being as good as they are for that low a price.” And now they’re even cheaper. Jump on this bargain while it lasts if you’re looking for affordable ‘buds.

Promo code: KinjaVa330 at checkout

Image : Gabe Carey

Many modern laptops have shaved their once-bulky builds down to startlingly thin frames, but the trade-off often comes with lacking ports. Let’s face it: just having a couple of USB-C ports is sure to cause you grief at some point.



That’s where Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C Port comes in handy. Plug this peripheral into one of those ports and you’ll add 3 full-sized USB ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, SD and TF card ports, and a USB-C Power Delivery port. Clip the coupon and use the exclusive code KinjaVa330 at checkout to get this stellar accessory for just $20, that’s 50% off of the list price.

Promo code: KINJA0331 at checkout

Image : Gabe Carey

It’s always helpful to have a power bank around, whether you’re on a trip, planning a long day out and about, or want a backup handy in case of a power outage.

The RAVPower 16,750mAh Power Bank packs enough capacity to refill a depleted smartphone a few times over, plus it’s pocket-sized. Use the promo code KINJA0331 at checkout to save more than $12 off the list price at Amazon.

Clip coupon on page

Image : RAVPower

Wireless charging is one of the handiest perks of many premium smartphones, letting you get a battery top-up here and there throughout the day without reaching for a charging cable.



RAVPower’s 10W fast wireless charger comes with both the pad and the wall brick, letting you get set up with ease—and at a price of just $17 when you clip the $10 coupon on the Amazon listing, you might want to pick up a couple to make sure they’re always within reach.

Clip coupon on page

Image : TaoTronics

AirPods are great, but not everyone wants to shell out that much cash for wireless earbuds. Luckily, TaoTronics has a much more affordable option with its wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds.



The earbuds provide five hours on a charge, but the charging case has another 36 hours to continue topping them up over and over again. They’re IPX7 splash resistant and have touch controls, plus Amazon customers are pretty pleased with them given the current 4.3-star rating. They’re just $40 right now.

Clip coupon on page

Image : RAVPower

Most smartphones are built to last through a solid day’s usage, but if you’re traveling, plan on playing a lot of games or streaming extensive media, or will be hammering it hard as a mobile hotspot, you should probably have an external power bank for a quick top-up.



RAVPower’s 26,800mAh Power Bank is enormous, with the ability to charge a top-end phone like the iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 several times over. You can also use it with tablets, GoPros, and various other devices as you please. Right now, it’s $6 off of its usual $50 price tag when you clip the coupon on the page.

Clip coupon on page

Graphic : Gabe Carey

On the other hand, if you don’t need the fully wireless sensation—or you’re worried about losing the little buds—then maybe Boltune’s connected wireless headphones are a better pick for you.



These Bluetooth 5.0 headphones are connected by a small cord that dangles along the back of your neck, and they’re IPX7 splash resistant with up to 16 hours of battery life. Even a quick top-up, just five minutes on the charger, can give you up to two hours of usage. Clip the coupon on the Amazon listing and you can get these for just $23.

Image : RAVPower

This little multipurpose device does a bunch of things. You can use it to easily back up files from a smartphone or tablet to external storage, use it as a portable travel router, transfer data between drives, and share media between multiple devices.

On top of that, it’s even got a 6,700mAh battery pack to recharge your smartphone on the go. If any or all of that sounds useful, especially for creative professionals and those who work on the go, then the RAVPower FileHub might be right up your alley. It’s $42 right now on Amazon.

Image : RAVPower

Some other portable power banks pack in a lot more juice, but if you want something pocket-sized, then RAVPower’s 10,000mAh battery brick should do the trick.



It’s only a little bit thicker than a smartphone itself and it’ll hold upwards of two full charges for most top smartphones today. The size makes it ideal for carrying around while traveling, plus you can even charge your phone while wandering along and using it—just make sure to carry a cord. It’s down to just $18 right now on Amazon.