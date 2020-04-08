Photo : Philips

It’s time for the best Philips deals for April 2020.



When you hear Philips, what do you think of? Perhaps a TV, smart bulb, or Bluetooth speaker? Well, the answer is all of the above, and then some. Their products really do cover a lot of ground. I have one of their electric toothbrushes, which I use to great effect. Of course, as great as it is, I would gladly trade it in for one of their flat screen TVs.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there are plenty of Philips sales out there, so I don’t have to choose between dental hygiene and HDR. And neither do you! I’ve collected a number of deals from around the web. In addition to TVs, you’ll find smart bulbs, hygiene products, and even pacifiers for the parents out there. To my surprise, Philips also makes an indoor grill, which you’ll have to see to believe.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to... Read on The Inventory

Sometimes just dimming the lights in the room isn’t enough to set the mood. With one of these LED smart bulbs from Phillips, you can select from millions of color options using the Hue Bluetooth app. Control the lights with the tap of a button, perfect for creating the perfect ambience or confusing the technologically illiterate.



These bulbs are also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant so you can simply ask for a color. Plus, the app is capable of supporting up to 10 bulbs too, so if you’re in love with color-changing lights, you can nab a 2-pack here for $81.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

The best way to stay at home is by having a quality TV at hand, and Philips delivers on that front. This 43” Philips TV delivers 4K UHD video in combination with HDR 10 for even better detail and colors. It’s also capable of wireless LAN for fast internet streaming. And if that wasn’t enough for you, it’s got BrightPro, which improves contrast and brightness too.



The icing on the cake, of course, is that this is an Android TV, so it features access to the Google Play store where you can download a plethora of apps. You can also use the Google Assistant to control your TV, set alarms, check the weather, and much more.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I know what you’re thinking, “Only 43 inches? What do you take me for?” Well you don’t have to be rude about it, but I do have a sale for you. This Philips 55” 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV is a whole foot larger than the previous TV. But it still features its powerful visual features like 4K UHD video, HDR 10, and BrightPro.

You also get the benefits of an Android TV, namely access to the Google Play Store and Google Assistant. Use the former to download a plethora of apps, and the latter to control your TV, create lists, check the news, and much more.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I for one am tired of damaging my precious face when I shave. Fortunately, this Phillips electric shaver is designed with protection in mind. Its 72 self-sharpening blades provide a smooth shave, and a feature called ComfortGlide helps the razor glide harmlessly over skin. You can even activate Skin Guard Mode to decrease the rotational speed.



For the even hairier individuals out there, the precision trimmer and nose trimmer attachment will come in handy too. Don’t be afraid to go all out on those pesky nose hairs.

Advertisement

Image : Philips

Advertisement

Sorry, but it’s time to replace that manual toothbrush, and this electric brush by Philips is just the one for the job. Capable of removing 7x more plaque than a manual brush, your teeth will thank you for it. It also has a host of features built in to streamline the brushing process, including an alert that lets you know when you’re pressing too hard. It’ll also keep a two minute timer for you with QuadPacer, letting you know when it’s time to move to the next quadrant of teeth.



All the while, it keeps track of how long you’ve been using your brush head (and how often you press too hard) to recommend when to get a new head. Plaque beware!

Advertisement

Image : Philips

Advertisement

As I stated in the intro, it turns out Philips makes an indoor barbecue grill. The grill is smoke-less, relying instead upon infrared technology to heat the cooking grid. As a result, the drip dry remains cool underneath, further preventing smoke. But don’t let infrared fool you— the grill heats up quickly to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.



And unlike a regular grill, this Philips indoor grill is not a nightmare to clean. Just wipe it down or toss it in the dishwasher. Or bundle the grill with a cleaning tool for $12 more.

Advertisement

Image : Philips

Advertisement

The perils that Bluetooth speakers face every day are great, but the durable Philips EverPlay Bluetooth speaker is up to the challenge. This mighty device is shock, dust, and water resistant. It can even be submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes (i.e., IPX7 rated).



This speaker isn’t just durable, but it sounds great too, featuring great bass and quality. Connect to it from up to 30 meters away (almost 100 feet) and keep the party going with 10 hours of battery life.

Advertisement

Image : Philips

Advertisement

As a pasta fanatic, I have to endorse this Philips pasta maker. It automatically mixes and kneads your ingredients, extruding fresh, homemade pasta right out the front. Mix things up with vegetables, herbs, eggs - you name it, it’ll mix it in and create delicious pasta. Included are four different shaping disks to make spaghetti, fettuccini, penne, and lasagna or dumplings. You’ll also get a pasta/noodle cutter, a cleaning tool, a measuring cup, and even a recipe book.



When it’s time to clean up, you can take this thing apart and clean its components in the dishwasher. There’s just nothing not to like about this pasta making masterpiece.

Advertisement

Image : Philips

Advertisement

Seeing as air fryers are all the rage these days, I had to find one to include. And this one by Philips takes the cake at almost $150 off. If you’re out of the loop, air frying uses the circulation of hot air to cook food. This method doesn’t use oil, resulting in a lot less fat. And these seem to be popular results seeing as they’ve sold over 8 million units.



You can also throw in a cookbook with 150 recipes for every meal of the day, but it brings the price up by about $100. Either way, it’s time to fry up some snacks and meals the healthy way.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

This may not be the most exciting sale, but if you have a baby in the 6-18 month range, it’s worth a look. These silicone pacifiers are ergonomically designed to not interfere with the development of the palate and teeth. The nipple itself contains six holes for improved airflow- your baby will love it.



The nipple is also collapsible for easy storage. And since it’s made of strong silicone, it’ll last, resisting changes in shape and color. Last but not least, it’s dishwasher safe. And that’s just a little bit less baby slobber to contend with during your day.