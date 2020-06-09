Now You Can Get 2 Years of NordVPN for Just Over $3/Month—a 70% Discount

It's all consuming.
In our reader sourced roundup of the best VPNs, Kinja commenter Gigith called NordVPN, “Pretty solid for one of the marketed VPNs.” With concerns over security once again looming over the American public, no thanks to reopening conversations around Section 215 of the Patriot Act, now is the time to secure your browsing data from prying eyes. As always, NordVPN strikes a nice balance between pricing and features, and it’s 70% off when you pay for 2 years. But don’t worry, 3 years is still 70% off, too.

While NordVPN is no stranger to controversy (its servers were reportedly breached in March 2018), the company has at least been candid about its shortcomings. It also boasts “military-grade encryption,” and keep up to six devices protected at a time. You can learn more about NordVPN here, but the gist is this: If you don’t want your internet service provider spying on you it might be time to invest around $3/month on a VPN. If not for Nord then for one of these discounted options. At the end of the day, everyone can benefit from a VPN, especially those of us still working from home.

