The best Nordstrom sales for April 2020 are here.

If you’ve ever found yourself endlessly scrolling through Nordstrom’s sale page, you know there’s a lot of deals to work through before you find the perfect pair of boots or swimsuit you didn’t know you’d been missing.



To make sure you get the most out of your online shopping experience, I’ve curated some of the best deals Nordstrom has to offer this month, whether you’re looking for home goods, the perfect top, or something to help you accessorize the staples you snapped up from last month’s sales.

The perfect sweats for when you’re dressing down but want just a little pop of color in your outfit. With a drawstring waist and elastic around the ankles, they sit somewhere between loose and fitted, making them the ideal sweat pants for lounging in a group.



If you’re looking for the most basic, yet reliable swimsuit, this is it. This sleek black one-piece won’t give you crazy tan lines and can definitely handle the most vigorous swim session or day in the waves. But a low (seriously low) cut back and high cut hips means it’s anything but frumpy.



This cute miniskirt will get you in the mood for spring. The bright, fruity pattern is printed on fabric with plenty of give for movement (see: frolicking outside), and a side slit gives you the opportunity to really let your legs get some sun.



This pet camera offers more than just a chance to wave to your cat or give your puppy some reassurance while you’re stuck in the office. The camera system, which you can operate from your computer or smartphone (iOS or Android), also allows you to give your beloved pet a treat, or engage them with a stimulating game.



If you’ve been meaning to finally get a record player, this portable system is a great way to kick off your new hobby. Its suitcase-style design makes it super easy to carry from room to room (or even party to party), and a headphone jack means you can follow your musical bliss without disturbing anyone else. It’s also BlueTooth compatible, so you can blast your records through your favorite speakers.

What’s great about a trivet tray like this is its versatility. Whether you need a place to put your snack or a more permanent spot for your rings or keys, this tray can help you get organized. Plus, the illustration of this cityscape is so adorable it will always double as a simple decoration.



Even beauty basics like a pink lipstick feel a little more special when they’re limited edition, like this rose-colored moisturizing lipstick that promises to leave a smooth finish. The sparkly gold case means your lips and the lipstick will be super Instagramable.



This purse is simple in style but versatile in design. You can use it as a handbag with shorter straps for a “going on a picnic” kind of vibe, or wear it crossbody, keeping your hands free. The tan woven design gets a little pop-up color from the cluster of tassels hanging from the clasp.



This little purse is perfect for the days you want to grab your phone, wallet, and go, without having to drag around the other knick knacks rattling around at the bottom of your bag. Its clear design means you’ll never be blindly hunting for lipstick, and the chain acting as the straps and carrying the elegant eagle head charm makes it clear this is not just a new iteration of the clear backpack you carried in high school.

It’s hard to find a sandal that is both comfortable and doesn’t look like one of the velcro creations you had when you were six. Sorel’s design, which features leather and synthetic elements, is whimsical, but mixes aesthetic choices like a wavy sole with comfort considerations like its arch support.

These sneakers are basic in form, and anything but in design. With a pillowy sole and a classic design livened up with its tie-dyed paneling, these are simple enough to pair with almost any outfit but unique enough to be the signature piece for a simpler look.



This loose-fitting top will make a bold statement, but keeping the tie-dye monochromatic means it won’t bring up any unwanted summer camp vibes. The top’s cropped fit keeps the shirt from being too slouchy, and its machine washable design will allow it to be your go-to sweatshirt for any outdoor adventures.

