Image : Nintendo

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals for April 2020.



Nintendo has always been close to my heart, and I am certainly not alone. Whether you’re into the classics like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda or the latest titles like Splatoon and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there’s so much to play and enjoy.

Unfortunately, Nintendo games and gear can be expensive. But have no fear, the sales are here! In my searches, I’ve found deals on top new titles, aesthetic and protective Switch gear, and more.

Actual Switch systems are still hard to come by right now, but if you happen to snag one, here’s some of the other stuff you might need for it.

Image : Ben Levin

In what is perhaps the boldest crossover of our generation, this wacky turn-based game brings together the cast of the Mario saga and the Rabbids from Raving Rabbids. Within the game, you’ll battle zany monsters and complete levels with your team of heroes. And to help you, you’re armed with an arsenal of equally wacky weapons.



Even better, you can complete unique challenges with a friend in local co-op. And each time you progress in the single-player story, more co-op campaigns are unlocked for you and your buddy to enjoy.

Image : Nintendo

Set out on an adventure with Eevee through Viridian Forest with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! You’ll encounter Pokémon, battle trainers, gym leaders, and Team Rocket, of course. And with your Poké Ball-shaped controller in hand, you can catch the Pokémon you run into. The ball will even light up, make sounds, and vibrate as you find out whether you’ve caught your new ally.



You can even battle with other players or connect your Pokémon Go app to transfer Pokémon and improve your battle repertoire. There’s a bundle available for $99 on Amazon, but you’ll save a few bucks by buying the game and controller individually right now. And if you don’t want the Poké Ball Plus, then just buy the game on its own and use your Switch controllers.



Image : Ben Levin

You may have mixed experiences with carnivals, what with their rickety ferris wheels and the suspiciously difficult ring toss. Fortunately, Carnival Games for the Switch lets you avoid those headaches. This game comes packed with all of the classics from target shooting to skee ball to basketball.



All of this is packed into that wacky carnival setting. And what carnival would be complete without some friendly competition? Bring on family and friends (local only) to see who can get the highest score.

Image : Ben Levin

My Switch is precious to me, so when I’m taking it on the go or storing it, I want it to be protected. That’s where this travel case comes in. The outside is a durable hard-shell case, fit with a handle and Easy glide zipper. The inside is padded, specifically designed to protect the Joy Con analogue sticks.



You’ll also find two multi-game cases, which hold four games each, and two microSD card cases. Why pass up the protection your Switch so clearly deserves?

Image : Nintendo

What is Nintendo Labo? It’s part video game, part DIY craft kit, letting you construct cardboard controller attachments and other fun distractions that you can use while playing inventive games.



It’s perfect for keeping your family entertained right now, and the Robot Kit - which results in a wearable suit of cardboard armor - is $17 off right now.

Image : Ben Levin

Crash Bandicoot is a classic—a mainstay of the late 90s. And now you can play this phenomenal remaster on the Nintendo Switch for less. Even if you didn’t play when you were younger, you’ll be blown away by this quirky, colorful set of platformers.



I say “set of platformers” because the N. Sane Trilogy comes with three remastered Crash Bandicoot titles. That way you can lead Crash through just over 100 perilous levels and thwart Dr. Neo Cortex at every step of the way.

Image : Ben Levin

Whether or not you’re a gamer, you likely know the pain of running out of space for files. A microSD memory card will provide plenty of that much needed memory. With a whole 64GB, you could download Breath of the Wild four times over with room to spare. Speaking of which, this card is themed after The Legend of Zelda as a bonus.



Fortunately, both the Switch and Switch Lite have a microSD card slot. So whichever system you’re rocking, this tiny card’s got you covered. (Alternately, get the version without Zelda branding for just $12).

Image : Ben Levin

As opposed to the previous microSD card, this is a card for someone who owns (or plans to own) a bountiful collection of Nintendo Switch titles. With a whopping 256GB, you can rest assured that you won’t need additional space for a long time to come. And this microSD card was made for the Nintendo Switch specifically, featuring a graphic of the Super Mario star power-up.



To put things into perspective, NBA 2K20 is currently the largest Switch game available, but it takes up 32.9GB. That’s only about an eighth of this card’s total space! (Alternately, save an extra $12 on a non-Mario-branded edition.)

Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for one game that could potentially last you throughout the entire pandemic quarantine? Look no further than Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, the latest entry in the life-consuming strategy franchise, in which you build up a civilization that can last through the ages.



It’s 75% off right now at Amazon, amazingly enough. If this sounds even remotely interesting, then that’s a deal you can’t pass up.

Image : Controller Gear

What’s better than playing Super Mario on your Nintendo Switch? Having a Mario-themed Switch, of course. This Switch skin and screen protector combo keeps your screen safe and slaps the classic Mario overalls on your dock, Joy Cons, Joy Con dock, and Switch itself.



This set also throws a shell case into the mix with the colorful Super Mario letters between those beautiful blue shoulder straps. Strut your plumber style so everyone knows you’re a Mario fanatic.