Stock Up Your Kitchen With Today’s Best Ninja Deals

Image : Ninja

Ready for a kitchen upgrade? The best Ninja deals of April 2020 are here.



We’re spending a lot more hours at home right now, which means it’s the perfect time to explore some new recipes and techniques to produce delicious meals. Ninja can help with that, naturally, as the company produces a wide range of kitchen appliances including blenders, pressure cookers, air fryers, coffee machines, and more.

Some of Ninja’s most popular products are on sale right now, and we’ve picked the best deals below. Browse, stock up, and ensure even better home-cooked meals ahead.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Ninja has more powerful, more feature-rich blenders that come with extra accessories and such—but if you just want an entry-level way to experience the power of a Ninja blender without the added stuff, then the 1000W Ninja Professional 72oz Blender should do the trick.

Clip the coupon on the Amazon listing to drive the price down to $85, a 15% savings over the usual list price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

On the other hand, if you want a more robust blending apparatus that packs in more power and can handle a wider array of tasks, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System is probably up your alley.



The Ninja Mega Kitchen System bumps the power up to 1500W and also includes a 64oz food processing bowl (which can handle dough) as well as two 16oz Nutri Ninja cups with lids for less-mess smoothies. It’s even powerful enough to crush ice cubes into snow, plus it’s $30 off the list price right now on Amazon.

Image : Ninja

The Ninja Foodi Blender with Heat-iQ meets a couple of different needs, not only blending cold items like the other blenders but also heating up concoctions as desired.



This 1400W blender also has an 800W heating element that can quickly warm up soups and dips, as well as infuse flavors into drinks and heat up chocolate or cheese for fondue. This versatile kitchen component is $40 off the list price right now.

Image : Ninja

Have you heard about the magic of air frying? These devices are getting a lot more buzz lately due to their ability to deliver crispy veggies and meats with a lot less fat than traditional frying.



The immensely well-reviewed Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster and Air Fryer (which has 4.7 stars from Amazon user reviews) also air roasts, air broils, bakes, dehydrates, and more, plus you can tip it upright so that it takes up less counter space when not in use. It’s $40 cheaper than the list price at the moment.

Image : Ninja

If you’re serious about brewing beverages, then Ninja’s Hot and Cold Brewed System is your one-stop station for custom drinks. Whether it’s hot coffee or tee, a cup or a carafe, iced beverages, or frothing milk, Ninja’s system can get you sorted. Right now, it’s $20 off too, and it might be worth the investment if you’re missing your daily trip to the coffee shop.



Image : Ninja

Here’s another versatile kitchen appliance that continues Ninja’s trend of cramming numerous capabilities into one object. The Ninja 7-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, and Air Fryer is best for roasting meats and veggies, whether you prefer low and slow or something a bit more rapid. If this 5-quart version seems a bit too confined, then you might consider the 6.5-quart or 8-quart versions instead.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Is this … the future of blending? The Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac Technology comes with an intriguing additional gadget that sucks out the oxygen from the cup before you start blending. According to Ninja, it helps ensure that the vitamins, minerals, and vibrant colors of your fruit and veggies aren’t lost in the mixing process. Interesting. And it’s $50 off of the list price right now in case that’s something you want to try.

Image : Andrew Hayward

If your blending needs are pretty minimal, then you probably don’t need to spend upwards of $100 or more on a powerful appliance. Ninja’s 400W Blender/Food Processor keeps things simple, with a 48oz pitcher and 16oz chopping bowl.



There’s no heavy base here, just a powered topper that controls the spinning/chopping action—but Ninja says that it’ll still crush ice and puree frozen fruit. It’s $16 off right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Didn’t think you’d see a book in here, did you? If you’re adding an air fryer or pressure cooker to your kitchen array and don’t exactly know what to do with either or both of those, then this officially-licensed Ninja Foodi Complete Cookbook for Beginners ought to fill you in. It’s 37% off of the list price, and what’s another $11 to unlock a wealth of recipes and techniques?



Image : Ninja

If you primarily need an affordable, yet effective blender for smoothies, then the Ninja Fit Single Serve Blender may meet all of your needs. It comes with a pair of 16oz cups with sip-and-seal lids, and you’ll blend right within the cups themselves. Load ‘em up with fruit, veggies, ice, and whatever else you please, give it a whirl with the 700W power pod, and boom: smoothie time.

