Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

These are the best LEGO deals for April 2020.



It’s no surprise that LEGO kits are in high demand right now. With families stuck together at home and looking for interactive activities that engage both the mind and fingers, LEGO sets fit that bill perfectly.

Some sets are in short supply right now, but many others are available for 20% off or more, spanning franchises such as Minecraft, Star Wars, Overwatch, and Harry Potter. Have a look through our handpicked links below and see if you can spot your next building project.

If you’re buying LEGO for a young kid, start with one of the LEGO Classic boxes. This Medium set is a good size, providing a robust 484 pieces within a handy plastic carrying case.



Without step-by-step directions, this set is ideal for getting kids familiar with the tiny blocks and unlocking a bit of creativity in the process. Of course, there are larger Duplo blocks for the really young’uns, but LEGO suggests this is ideal for ages 4+. It’s $7 off right now.

This is one of the best deals on a recent LEGO set that we’ve seen. Even if you’re not into the Overwatch video game, this set delivers a fun build with a reconfigurable result.



The 602-piece set lets you switch between two forms of the robotic soldier without rebuilding, plus it has a battery-powered light-up eye. It’s down 36% from the usual $50 price point.

Set course for the red planet with this LEGO City Space kit. The main attraction is a sleek shuttled headed to an unfamiliar destination.



You’ll have a couple of astronaut minifigs to help explore the new terrain, not to mention a Mars rover, a tiny Helidrone, and other gadgets. This STEM-centric set has 273 pieces and is currently 20% off the list price.

This 540-piece Mandalorian set sadly doesn’t have any Baby Yoda in sight, but what it does have is a pretty sick-looking AT-ST walker that’s been heavily modified from the original Empire issue.

You also get minifigs of The Mandalorian himself and ally Cara Dune, as well as a pair of Klatooinian Raider baddies, all for $10 off of the list price right now.

Hidden Side is one of the cool recent original LEGO lines, and the hook here—aside from some spooky settings and enemies—is an augmented reality twist. With a smartphone app, you can turn the plastic bricks into an interactive digital experience.

But even if you probably won’t spend a lot of time with the app, this looks like a fun, cartoonishly eerie option for kids and adults alike. Amazon has lots of sets at a 20% discount right now, including this Graveyard Mystery one.

Minecraft is basically the digital evolution of LEGO bricks, but the plastic collaboration between the brands has yielded some pretty entertaining builds.



The Nether Portal shows the transition between the lush green overworld into the hellish, fiery depths below—and this 470-piece set is yours for 20% off the list price right now.

Here’s another Overwatch kit that is more significantly discounted than usual right now. These two creations are smaller than Bastion, but you get a pair of distinctive characters in one set.

Here, you get a pair of characters—D.Va and Reinhardt—each with a mech suit that he/she slides into, and it’s currently 35% off the list price at Amazon.

Live out your comic book fantasies with this Avengers build, which lets you construct the super-team’s HQ and play with minifigs based on Iron Man, Captain Marvel, The Hulk, and more.

It also comes with a hearty Thanos figure, so you can reenact the heartbreaking events of Infinity War and Endgame if you see fit. While pricey, this 699-piece set is actually $20 off of the regular price right now.

The Lego Harry Potter sets let you relive the adventures of the boy wizard with little plastic bricks, and right now you can save some solid cash on one of the medium-sized sets.

The Whomping Willow scene recalls the early Chambers of Secrets moment in which Ron and Harry steal a flying car to drive to school, only to run into a giant, violent tree. Ultimately, this 753-piece set includes the car, the tree, the gates of Hogwarts, and a half-dozen minifigs, all available for $14 off the regular price right now at Target.

There’s a whole wave of connected toys that help teach kids coding basics, from Star Wars droids to Harry Potter wands—and yes, LEGO has gotten in on the (learning) fun too.

The LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox gives you 847 pieces with instructions for five different builds, and they’re all interactive: the roving tank-tread robot and blocky cat all respond to your coding activities in the tablet app. (Yes, you’ll need to provide your own tablet.) It’s not a cheap bundle, but Amazon has it for $32 off the list price right now.

If you have Frozen II looping constantly in your home right now to satiate the young’uns (thanks, Disney+), then this might be an ideal pick-up for the moments that the screen turns off.



This adorable kid-friendly build lets you construct a functional jewelry box to put your own jewelry into, and it even comes with a couple of plastic rings. It’s 300 pieces altogether, and is $8 off at Amazon right now.