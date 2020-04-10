Image : Indochino

The best Indochino sales for April 2020 are here.

Indochino is one of the leading sites for full-service menswear customization. To ensure the perfect fit the company cross-references your measurements with their very sophisticated algorithms. Their master tailors contact you to consult on adjustments. They are a true ‘Made to Measure’ experience where you pick out fabrics, linings, and anything else you can dream up. Then it’s all delivered to you in 2 weeks.



Sign up for their email and get $25 off your first suit. And Indochino is running a spring promotion for bundles on their excellent slacks. You can grab 3 now for $249.



Photo : Indochino

Let’s kick this off with Indochino’s flagship chinos, the Haltons. They are lightweight cotton so perfect for the upcoming warmer months. There are 8 color options but I think these olive ones look sharp and would match beautifully with a beige or white shirt.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Oh, do you need a crisp white shirt? You’re in luck. This is a premium item everyone needs in their closet. Also lightweight cotton so perfect with a blazer or jacket. This a must and so easy to dress up or down. And it’s currently 35% off.

Photo : Indochino

A sturdy raincoat is an essential article for a classy gent. The Hadlow comes in 3 different colors but we think black is a solid choice to blend with any outfit. Each also comes with the option of hood or no hood. But all are treated with specially treated polyester to keep you arriving in undamped style.



Photo : Indochino

Spring cleaning means room for spring clothes. This gorgeous blazer fits that bill. The perfect pop of color to go great with jeans or navy pants. For business or casual events, you’ll look dapper either way.



Easily the most comfortable and versatile of the shirts in Indochino’s arsenal. And it’s currently $34 off. This 2-ply cotton shirt has been modded so you can easily tuck it into your favorite pair of dark wash jeans. Remember all Indochino shirts are made with your choice of collar, cuff, and pocket. They’ll even monogram if that’s your bag.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A pocket square is a perfect way to add a dash of flair or color. Indochino has over 20 designs to choose from in a variety of colors and most are $20 off currently.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Before you know it, summer will be here, and if quarantine is over there still might be a few weddings on the docket. Either way, it’s probably not a bad idea to have a few fancy essentials in your collection. Handpicked by Indochino’s stylist, this is a great set to gift as well. That silk bowtie can carry your tux right into the holiday party season too.

Photo : Indochino

A good checkered print shirt is a must and this black and grey on is a nice twist. You can absolutely with pairing it with denim, black, and grey pants. The Leyland is 35% off right now and has all the customization options of any Indochino shirt.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Polka dots are another evergreen fashion item, and in black and grey, you can’t go wrong. Indochino has this tie in 8 different colors but this one will match well all the basics.

Photo : Indochino

Maybe I miss sports too much and the NFL Draft is approaching but this suit would be a fetching addition to your summer rotation. This is a lightweight suit in a wool-linen blend. And as with all Indochino suit you can pick and choose what works for you from lapels, to buttons, shoulder pads, and collars. But you can create any custom suit for just $299.



Photo : Indochino

Simple elegance and a great finishing touch to any of these looks. Indochino carries six tie clips both in silver and gold depending on your tastes. They are all sure to make you sparkle.

