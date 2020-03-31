Photo : Courtnie Tosana ( Unsplash

Whether you’re eyeing a cozy new shirt, a sleek pair of boots, or something else warm and comforting, Huckberry has you covered with its best deals and promo codes for March 2020.

You don’t have to leave the comfort and safety of your humble abode with these stellar online deals, which offer up to 70% off of items with no promo code needed. Take a break from your work-at-home routine and treat yourself to something nice.

Image : Huckberry

Every single person should own a denim shirt, it’s a staple piece. It also looks good on everyone. Ladies, don’t be afraid to snag this deal also. An oversized denim shirt with a pair of skinny jeans and a white t-shirt will make you a style icon in no time.

Image : Huckberry

Working from home can mean happy hour comes a little earlier and a little more often. No worries, we’ve got you covered. It’s a balance and you’ll learn your limits. This adorable hangover kit is here to ease your puffy eyes and relax the body if you’ve had a bit too much. The travel case will come in handy when we can have sleepovers again. ::wink wink::



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Most of our dogs are in heaven right now, not knowing what they did to get all this attention and love from us. We hoomans owe it to the puppers to give them the best right now too. This beautiful leather leash and collar will have the other doggos in the neighborhood howling on your now many many walks a day.

Image : Huckberry

Look up the word comfortable in the dictionary and you might see a flannel. The physical embodiment of cool and relaxed. Everyone you know has one, and if they don’t, know this is the time to hop on this deal. Five color options are all on sale. Flannel goes with anything. Mix and match and layer to your comfort level today.



Image : Huckberry

Whether you need something warm for wandering your local surroundings or just want a cozy hoodie to social distance in, the Wellen Waffle Raglan Pullover looks to fit the bill. The waffle weave design keeps it feeling soft while the front pocket will warm your hands during spring strolls, plus it’s $23 off the normal price right now.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

As a usual work-from-home writer with a mop of messy curls, beanies are my go-to on early morning walks with my dog or sporadic tinkle times for him. Plus, they are cute and work for anyone who needs to quickly hide bad hair or keep the bare scalp warm. This is a great price for an item you’ll get a lot of use out of. Maximum style. Maximum warmth.



Image : Huckberry

Rhodes’s Huxley is a sleek-looking Chelsea Boot that can go both casual or formal, with calf leather uppers paired with twin elastic gores for easy on-off. Available in five colors ranging from $154 to $175, these boots are handcrafted in Portugal and currently up to 30% off of the normal price.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Now that you’re living at home a lot more, it’s probably time to upgrade your towel selection. I’m taking much-needed and much-deserved bath bomb time at the end of each day to mix it up. Nothing brightens a bathroom up or smells better than new towels. Grab this complete set in any of three neutral colors. Rest assured, they’ll blend with in with the décor.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re in a place where you can still break up the day with a nice long walk, you’ll need a fresh pair of kicks. These SeaVees sneakers in Blue Mirage were designed to honor the first skateboard competition in the Summer of ‘63. The baby blue mirrors the beautiful hues in the waves of Hermosa Beach.

Take a deep breath, step outside, and imagine a time when we can all be rad and chill on the beach again.



Image : Huckberry

Nothing says too-cool-for-WFH more than a soft wool blend sweater with a silhouette anyone can rock. This is an absolute classic that you can dress up or down. Again, ladies this is a great option for us too. A little baggy with a pair of leggings while you’re in your home office. Truly the height of luxurious comfort. Boyfriends be warned, as it’s primed for stealing, you should probably buy two.

Huckberry is replete with deals on pieces everyone needs in their wardrobe. A structured jacket like this trucker one is an absolute. With six color options in all neutrals, there’s no way it won’t fit in with what you already have. And if it doesn’t, you could just buy all the new ones on sale here too.

People ask me all the time what the perfect gift for a gentleman is and I always say a good set of whiskey glasses. Designed in California, these whiskey glasses particular are high art. Both the American and International set feature four of Huckberry’s favorite mountain peaks. This set of four is a slam-dunk for you or the adventurer in your life.

Image : Huckberry

We hope for truth in advertising with The G.O.O.D. Shirt, although Huckberry suggests that it actually stands for “Get out of Dodge.” In any case, this is a slick-looking shirt designed for work, travel, exploration, or whatever other rugged scenario you might be in, plus the two hidden behind-the-flat pockets are perfect for keeping your valuables stashed.

Image : Huckberry

As someone how has a few Caswell Massey products in her arsenal, anytime it’s on sale jump on it. This is American quality and affluence in one company. Had to be to attract the likes of Mick Jagger and JFK. The Jockey Club Cologne formula has been around since 1840. It’s clean and refined with notes of citrus, thyme, basil, dry honey, and rose. And if you don’t own a thoroughbred, that’s ok, you can always bet on one. In the right state of course.

