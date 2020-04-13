Always Be Prepared For Car Trouble With These Gooloo Deals

Graphic : Jordan McMahon and Gabe Carey

In the last few months, we’ve all begun to see the merit in that oft mocked boy scout slogan, “always be prepared.” That motto isn’t just about stocking your pantry, it’s also about being ready for issues on the road, from a dead battery to a flat tire.



Advertisement

Luckily, it’s a great time to stock up on the type of tools that will prevent you from being stuck out on the road. These Gooloo deals will help you stock your trunk with the necessary supplies to make sure your “going to be a little late” text doesn’t turn into a full blown survivalist saga.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Few purchases can save you from so many future headaches as this car jump starter. This compact machine, capable of waking up 12 volt batteries (in most cases), works on any of the machines you would really, right this moment, like it to, from boats to lownmowers.

Advertisement

With an LCD screen that will alert you when its batteries are running low and two USB outputs for easy charging, you’ll soon wonder how you did without it.



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

This handy handheld device is the perfect backup for any power loss that would ruin your day. Not only can it revive your car or motorcycle with up to a 4.5 L gas engine, it can also juice up your small electronics, from phones to tablets.

Advertisement

With an LED flashlight built in, that’s one less thing you need to worry about adding to your emergency supply bag. And it comes with plenty of accessories, including a jump cable and a micro-USB cable.



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

This jump starter is all about safety. A special clamp makes sure you stay safe while you’re powering your car (or boat or snowmobile), so you can feel confident whether you’re keeping this in your own arsenal of safety supplies or giving it to your little cousin who just got their license.

Advertisement

Its built-in flashlight is another major safety feature—in addition to having a traditional beam for everyday use, it also has an SOS mode to break out when you hit car trouble beyond needing a jump.



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Never leave your travels up to the kindness of strangers again (at least, when it comes to getting a jump for your car). This jump starter can wake up any engine up to 10.0 L Gas or 7.0 L diesel.

Advertisement

With an eye to safety, its jumper clamp protects you in eight unique ways, and a USB port makes it a lifesaver for all your devices. Accessories include a storage case and a wall charger.



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Small yet mighty, this super portable car jump starter is ready to bring all your devices and vehicles ( up to 4.5 L gas) back to life with 500 amps of current.

Advertisement

And if you’re on the fence about adding it to your emergency supplies, extended warranties (covering 6 months and a year) are available to make sure you never suffer from buyer’s remorse.



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

To get this compact lifesaver ready to go, all you need is five hours. Once it’s fully charged, you won’t have to worry about it for a whole three months.

Advertisement

It comes with a wall charger, so you’ll always have it handy for your car, boat, motorcycle (or phone or iPad) charging needs, and it comes fully equipped with a carry bag and jump clip.



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Once you’ve stocked up on all your jump starters, you’ll need a safe and convenient place to store them. Enter this lightweight, yet tough carrying case. Its multiple mesh pockets to make organizing your stockpile simple (and seeing what you’ve got just as easy).

Advertisement

Water repellent and shockproof, it’s definitely up to nearly any situation you could throw at it.



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Once you’ve made sure your car is ready to hit the road (and prepared to get back on it, even if you did forget to turn your headlights off), you’ll want to make sure the interior is being thought of with just as much care as the battery.

Advertisement

Though this compact vacuum is powerful, it won’t get you any noise complaints (noise output is only 75dB). And with a HEPA filter, you can be confident your seats and floors will be crumb and pet hair-free.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Take the stress out of your tie safety with this portable pump. A built in LED light means filling up a tire on a dark road is no sweat, and a nearly ten foot power cord means no awkward charging situations.

Advertisement

Keep it in your trunk for emergencies and power it with your car’s cigarette lighter, or keep it in the garage to tackle flat balls and pool toys.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

This jump starter is built for the long haul. Clamps are made from metal to take years of use and abuse. Boasting 4000A Peak current, it has a built in system of eight different types of protection, and can jump start vehicles running on gas and diesel, from boats to trucks.

Advertisement

This rugged but still conveniently hand-held machine comes with USB-C cable and type-C to type-C cable.