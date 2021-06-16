It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Game of E3, Metroid Dread, Available for Pre-Order

Don't miss the first new 2D Metroid story in 19 years.

Joe Tilleli
Screenshot: Nintendo
Metroid Dread (Pre-order)| $60 | Target

Consensus among many viewers is that many of the E3 conferences left much to be desired. Cries for Nintendo to save us from a lackluster E3 must have worked because Nintendo exceeded expectations across the board. Perhaps the biggest surprise was the reveal of new Metroid game that isn’t Metroid Prime 4. No, Metroid Dread is a sidescroller made by the same team behind Samus Returns. Story-wise, this is set after the events of Metroid Fusion making it the last in the timeline and it will supposedly conclude this story arc. Most intriguing is the games inclusion the robot E.M.M.I—a new Resident Evil styled enemy always in pursuit of you. Surely the moments with E.M.M.I is what earns the game’s title its namesake.

Metroid Dread is available for pre-order now and releases October 8th, 2021.

