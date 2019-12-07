Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass, a Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, and a YETI Sale lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Amazon

This USB-C PD charger from UGREEN isn’t the smallest on the market, and it’s sure not the most powerful, but at $7 today (after clipping the 20% coupon and adding promo code KINJA30OFF at checkout), it’s one of the cheapest we’ve ever seen.



At 18W, it’s not going to be ideal for charging laptops (though it and while they’re asleep, albeit slowly), but pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable (like the one on sale here), and you can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Woot’s blowing out a ton of AOC monitors, today only. Choose from a standard monitor, all the way up to $400 27" Agon gaming monitor. Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out. So, hop to it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pick up Samsung’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



Advertisement

Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $89 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for maximum flexibility. Get it for $28 today with promo code Z8G2UURD.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Gravel’s Expeditioner Bags are some of our favorites, and you can get them for 20% off for Prime Day right now with promo code PRIME20. Available in two sizes, the bags are made from a premium waterproof material, and include a bunch of thoughtfully designed pockets inside and out, including one that’s perfect for a stick of deodorant, one that can fit your toothbrush (or your Philips OneBlade), and even a leak-proof pocket for liquids that will contain any mess if they explode en route.

Advertisement

On the outside of the cases, another zippered pocket hides a buckle strap which you can use to hang the bag from a towel rack (handy in small hotels with insufficient counter space), plus another large pouch that’s big enough for a passport. Filling this bag with duplicates of all of my bathroom things (I even bought a second OneBlade) has been the best thing to happen to my travel routine since the Chase Sapphire Reserve. I just grab it out of my bathroom closet, throw it in my suitcase, and hit the road, knowing it has everything I need.

Keep your drinks cold, and your hot drinks... cold with these discounted Yeti coolers. Woot’s got Yeti Roadie, Tundra and Hopper coolers on sale, with prices starting at just $140. Much like their tumblers, Yeti’s coolers are well-made and insulate your drinks, food and whatever else cool until you need them.



These discounts will only stick around for a day, so grab ‘em while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know that bare spot of wall in your house? It’s time to finally hang something there, and I can almost guarantee you’ll find something you like in Huckberry’s Print Gallery sale.



Advertisement

The deals include stunning 3D topographic reliefs of America’s geography and national parks, colorful surfing-themed prints from Alimo, and astrological maps of the moon and stars. I’m very close to buying the 3D Grand Canyon map myself.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the single camera starter kit for $165, 2-camera starter kit for $224, the 3-camera kit for $350, or the new entry sensor for doors and windows for $20.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Advertisement

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Note: Apple announced that Eufy would support its new HomeKit-enabled cloud DVR service, but we’ve been told that this will require new hardware.

Photo: Amazon

What sounds better? A smoke alarm that announces fire and smoke by yelling “fire,” carbon monoxide with “warning Carbon Monoxide,” and a low battery with “low battery,” or one that announces all three of those things with the exact same chirping beep?



Advertisement

It sounds like a feature you’d get from a $120 Nest Protect, but that’s exactly how this Kidde smoke and carbon monoxide detector operates, and it’s only $24 on Amazon today. It’s backed by a 4.3 star review average, and this price is the best ever, so grab the deal before it burns out.

h/t Scotty Eagle

Photo: Home Depot

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | $249 | Home Depot

Have you wanted to try a Dyson for years now, but never could get over the pricetag? We understand hesitating when something is costly. Thankfully, Home Depot has knocked down the price of the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner to $249 today only. That’s $150 off Home Depot’s usual cost and a steal when it comes to Dyson products. This Dyson comes with four tools, so you can transform it into a hand-held vacuum to clean hard to reach places. Plus, you can finally clean up all of the Cheerios your kids left in the back seat of your car.

Advertisement

This Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is only available today, as part of Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day, so don’t wait until the weekend to grab it. Now, you can’t go overboard and buy 20 of these as early Christmas gifts. There is a limit of five per order.

Photo: Amazon

With its industrial-chic coil design and magnetic spray head, the Kraus Nola is one of the best looking and most practical kitchen faucets out there, which is no doubt why it was a finalist in our reader Co-Op just a few short months ago.



If you happen to be in the market for a kitchen faucet upgrade, $141 is the second best price Amazon’s ever listed, and the best deal in over a year.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Remember all those times your mom told you to sit up straight? Turns out, she was right (duh). If you’re now a hunched-over adult, straighten out your spine with a posture corrector from Amazon, on sale for $18 with promo code BEFO5KGQ. The brace works by promoting long term muscle memory, and it’s made of comfortable, breathable material, so you can wear it under anything. Your mom would be so proud.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spending $480 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express could save you money over time.



Advertisement

The Barista Express includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. The $480 price tag is within $20 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so if you’ve been eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this is a deal worth perking up for.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s no Supreme x North Face in here, but Backcountry’s current sale on The North Face is still full of great deals on winter and outdoor essentials alike. Hike over there for pages upon pages of coats, hats, pants, camping gear, and a whole lot more, all for up to 40% off. Priced as marked.



Image: American Eagle

American Eagle is giving you a great reason to shop this weekend. Through Sunday, if you spend at least $50 on the site, you’ll get $10 off your order. But that’s just the beginning. Shoppers can also take $25 off orders of $100 or more, and $40 off orders of $150 or more. Just use promo code HEYJULY, and stock up on clothes, swimwear, underwear, athletic wear, and anything else you want to wear.



If you want to make a long-overdue transition to a front pocket wallet, this leather money clip can hold a ton of bills and cards for under $10. Prices will vary based on the color and material you choose (there are a ton of options), but promo code KINOFF30 should take 30% off at checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Look cool while you get your sweat on in a selection of marked-down styles for it activewear brand Outdoor Voices. Right now, a selection of over 60 items, including leggings, tops, swimwear, shorts, and more, are up to 50% off—and these Doing Things-ready looks rarely go on sale. So go ahead and fill up your cart quickly; the best stuff will certainly sell out soon. Just be aware that all sales are final.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is nearly halfway over, but you can still get plenty of use out of the stuff included in Urban Outfitters’ Summer Clearance Sale. Over 1,500 summer-appropriate styles for men and women are up to 75% off for a limited time, so you can stock up on everything from swimwear and sunglasses, to sandals and even pool floats—pretty much anything you need to have fun in the sun. Shop now so you don’t miss out on the best of the warm-weather goods.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season is here, so get a new wardrobe to match. Bonobos’s site is stocked with summer essentials, and you can take all of them home for 30% off using promo code FITSALE. Make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside. Just be aware: The Biggest Fit Sale will only last through July 16, so snag your favorites soon.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Take a deep breath and swim over to Amazon’s Gold Box, where bathing suits from Seafolly Australia Swimwear have been marked down significantly. Everything, including one pieces and two-piece separates, is just $15, so you’ll be saving more than sand dollar or two. Just be sure to shop soon, before this one-day deal gets pulled out to sea.



Photo: Amazon

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, pillows, hammocks, and more.



Advertisement

The Static V is the most popular model, and this price is within a few cents of an all-time low.

Need a pillow? You need a pillow.

One of the few non-inflatable products here is a camping hammock, to keep you safely above all the bugs and woodland creatures, and a blanket and comforter set.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Does anyone want some free money? Of course, you do. Amazon is making it easy to earn free gift cards. You can get a $15 Amazon gift card when you back up your pictures using free storage on Amazon Photos. To get your gift card, you need to download the free Amazon Photos app and upload your photos. You’ll need to then turn on Auto-Save to automatically back up your photos. And it is as easy as that! You’ll receive your $15 e-gift card within 14 days.



Advertisement

Now, this Amazon Photos offer is only eligible if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Sadly, not every Prime member has access to this offer. You’ll need to either get the offer via email or access it directly on Amazon’s website.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Avengers: Endgame is coming back to theaters two months after its initial release, but we still have gotten over watching it the first time yet. If you’re still trying to wrap your head around the end of an era, you can dive even deeper into the Marvel universe with this encyclopedia. For just $23, you can learn more about favorite characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and of course, Iron Man. The Marvel Encyclopedia has a special touch, as the introduction was written by Mr. Marvel himself, Stan Lee.



Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to wait for Prime Day to get the benefits. Ahead of the 48-hour event, Amazon is gifting Marvel fans with a big MCU binge opportunity. If you didn’t get a chance to catch up before Avengers: Endgame (or even if you did), now is a great time to rewatch all of the MCU films, from OG Iron Man to Thor: Ragnarok and more. If you’re seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home this weekend, you’ll certainly want to rewatch a few MCU movies before heading to the theater. You can rent each of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies for $2 each (down from $4) on Amazon Prime Video.



Advertisement

FYI: It looks like all of the MCU films are available for this price, except for Captain Marvel, which is still a $6 rental and Avengers: Endgame isn’t available for rent on Prime Video until July 30.

Image: Amazon

Book lovers, Amazon Prime members can get $5 in eBook credit when they spend $20 on Kindle eBooks now through July 14. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions. You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.



Advertisement

Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited. But still, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on summer reads!

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hell just froze over, because right now you can get the rarely discounted Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass for just $22, the bestprice we’ve seen on this add-on.



Smash Bros. remains one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch and this add-on will give you access to 5 new challengers, which include the Dragon Quest heroes, Joker from Persona 5, Banjo and Kazooie, and two that have yet to be revealed, plus a few more maps and cosmetic items.

Advertisement

Just remember, you’ll need the full version of the game to use (that’s also down to a solid $50 right now.)

Tech

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Graphic: Razer

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder series is appealing because it keeps things clean and simple.



Advertisement

The DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can order it from Amazon for $45 today, which is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cards Against Humanity offers several major expansions to keep the game fresh, but they’ve also offered a number of smaller themed packs through the years that can give your deck a unique character. Today on Amazon, several of them are on sale for just $3-$3.50 (after applying the 50% off coupon, available for Prime members only).



Advertisement

The only catch is that you can only apply the coupon to a single pack, so choose wisely. Or at least wiser than Jessica, who chose Ryan’s “survivor’s guilt” card for the “Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s ____” black card instead of my clearly superior “a bleached asshole” card. Come on, Jessica, that was an obvious choice and you blew it!

Image: Amazon

Give yourself something to look forward to every month. There’s never been a better time to subscribe to a new subscription box thanks to Amazon’s special promotion for Prime members. Right now, a selection of subscription—including the Allure Beauty Box, Gentleman’s Box, Hunt A Killer, BarkBox, Prime Book Box for Kids, and many more—are offering varying amounts of savings on the first box Prime members receive from their service. So whether you’re interested in beauty, reading, crafting, snacking, or even, uh, fighting crime, there’s a discounted box out there waiting for you.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

So, you got a couple of bug bites, right? You never actually realize you’ve been bitten until you can’t stop scratching your skin raw. In order to survive your summer full of bug bites, you’re going to need some Benadryl.



Advertisement

Rather than take a pill and get sleepy, you can use Benadryl Itch Relief Spray Extra Strength. Right now, you can get $5 off a three-pack when you clip the 25% off coupon. This cooling spray works to relieve insect bites, mosquito bites, poison ivy (oak and sumac, too), sunburn, and even minor cuts and scrapes.

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11s is down to just $150. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. This current price matches the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model just as long as you clip code on page and use promo code ROBOVAC11S.



While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

Advertisement

Just be warned, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.

Photo: Niklas Rhöse (( (Unsplash)

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box through 10/15. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, the best price we’ve seen in months.



Advertisement

Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At some point in your life, you may need to entertain guests, and nothing says, “I have my shit together,” like a cheese board. And no cheese board says it louder and more obnoxiously than this specific cheese board, down to $41 on Amazon



Advertisement

The Bambüsi Bamboo Cheese Board is worth the investment, as it contains a special, secret drawer for its included classy, bamboo/stainless-steel cheese knives. Your company will be impressed, and no one even has to know that you are planning to eat the leftover cheese alone, straight from the block at 2 a.m. in utter darkness, save for a single shaft of light emanating from your refrigerator.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C hubs get all the shine these days, but if your computer still has old school USB ports, it’s worth adding this four-port USB 3.0 hub to your bag for just $6. It couldn’t be simpler: it turns one port into four.



Advertisement

To get the deal, just clip the coupon on the page, and then add promo code ANKERUSB3 at checkout.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can save 20% on a bunch of them from World Wide Stereo. Choose from Sonos’ entire line of speakers plus a few accessories thanks to eBay’s sale. Hell, I might even finally pick up the Sonos Sub because of this sale.



Of course, Sonos’ refurbished blowout is still going on with a more limited selection, but some prices of the prices do edge out this current eBay sale.

Advertisement

Regardless of which route you take, this is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof speaker system.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As of the latest iPhone generation, Apple has stopped including a 3.5mm to Lightning adapter in the box, which is possibly the most miserly move in the history of the famously miserly company. But even if your last iPhone did include an adapter, there’s about a 90% chance that you’ve lost it already anyway.



Advertisement

At its normal $9, it’s fairly inexpensive as Apple accessories go, but you can grab an official one from Daily Steals today for just $7 with promo code KJAPL.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Low key the best part aspect of the Apple Watch is how easy it is to swap out bands at will. It takes about five seconds, so you can pop a new one on to match your outfit or your activity of choice.



Advertisement

Today at Walmart, Apple’s first party, authentic Sport Band (the rubbery one) and Sport Loop (the Velcro-y one) are on sale for $25, or half off, in a variety of colors. Just note that the deal is only available on the 44mm version, which works on any of the larger Apple Watches, be they 44mm Series 4s or 42mm earlier models.

You’ve been meaning to mount your TV to the wall for ages. Now, it’s time to stop putting it off. This tilting mount is only $15 today with promo code 3U4SOFOI, and can hold any flat 32"-70" TV, which almost surely means it can hold your TV.



Advertisement

You even get a free HDMI cable, a bubble level, and some velcro cable ties, because why not?