The best Dyson deals on vacuums, car vacs, and air purifiers for April 2020 are here.



It can be a big decision to get a new vacuum cleaner, hairdryer, or air filtration fan. Finding a great deal can make that decision a little easier.

These are the best bargains if you’re looking for a Dyson product this spring. Whether you want to make sure your spring cleaning is thorough, or try out a new spring look, there’s a deeply discounted Dyson product for you.

This versatile vacuum is cordless, chargeable, and ready to deal with whatever you’ve spilled on multiple surfaces, from carpet to hardwood.

People love this model for its wall mounting dock and ability to shift into a handheld vacuum for small spaces, earning a 3.8/5 star rating from those who have given it a try.

This is a must-have for pet owners who sometimes become concerned that their pet must be running around completely bald after shedding so much pet hair onto the carpets.



With multiple accessory options to get spots high and low, the pet vacuum also comes with a washable filter and a seal of approval from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.



This small but powerful fan is dual purpose—it gives you the cooling breeze you crave while making sure that breeze is really delivering fresh air.

Its HEPA filter traps over 99% of pollutants, and its sleep timer ensures you can keep the cool, pure air flowing throughout the night.

This air purifying system provides year-round comfort, offering cool or hot air depending on your needs. With an oscillating feature, this fan can be operated in a variety of ways—you can use the remote, download the app to control it with your smartphone, or connect it to Amazon Echo to engage voice controls.

This lightweight vacuum is built to transform into a handheld cleaner or a machine to reach corners in just moments. It can hold a charge to clean for up to thirty minutes and features a filtration system and an easy to empty dirt chamber.

If you’re looking for a vacuum that makes you feel like you’re in the future, this is it. Its digital display allows you to monitor its function, so you never have to guess if it has the power to get the job done. Once charged, it can clean for an hour, and at less than seven pounds it’s a powerful machine that doesn’t need much muscle to maneuver.

This cordless vacuum is tough on animal hair. With a 4.7/5 star user rating, it’s a favorite with pet owners waging the war against hair everywhere.

With five interchangeable add-ons, this vacuum can be molded into whatever you need it to be, whatever corner of your home you’re trying to make hair-free.

This vacuum is known for its cleaning power that doesn’t make itself known-none of the obnoxious loud humming you normally associate with getting your floors clean.

This machine can run for forty minutes per charge, and can be used on carpets and hardwood floors.

This extremely lightweight vacuum was created specifically for hardwood floors. Add ons help you deep clean any corners or other awkward spaces. To kick off your cleaning, just place it in the mounting dock, and when it hits full charge you’ll be able to vacuum uninterrupted for up to thirty minutes.

A bigger model than most Dyson vacuums, this multi-use machine is powerful. Promising to tackle dirt and allergens, accessories like a reach wand allow you to clean high molding and even ceiling cobwebs. Its high-speed action and collection of bristles mean you can clean carpet, tile, or hardwood.