Advertisement

PREMIUM PYTHON PROGRAMMING CERTIFICATION BUNDLE

Have you ever thought about picking up a programming language? It’s not as difficult as you might think, especially with The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle, now $15 at StackSocial. Use code KJD20SAVE for an additional 20% off, which makes this complete set of 10 courses a huge bargain. It comes with 875 lessons, from helping you learn the basics to advanced concepts, including automatic stock trading, GUI programming, and more. Even if you’re only marginally interested in this sort of thing, it’s the type of classes that are good to have around and come back to, because you never know when a working knowledge of Python will come in handy.



ERGOPIXEL 6.8FT TRIPOD W/ LED RING LIGHT

Advertisement

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Take 14% off Ergopixel’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy 6.8-foot tripod.



Advertisement

25% OFF ALL MEAL PLANS AT REAL EATS

Advertisement

I’ve been using Real Eats on and off the last year, and boy has it been a game-changer for someone very busy. A review box came my way, and I’ve been in love pretty much since. There is something for everyone with plans ranging from fours meals a week to twelve. For the rest of the month, grab 25% off any plan you pick to start your journey through the tasty world of sous vide meals.



G/O Media may get a commission 25% off All Meal Plans Real Eats Use the promo code GETREAL25

Advertisement

ROLLOVA 2.0 DIGITAL RULER

Advertisement

We have all been in a situation where we were trying to measure a space and the tape measurer is either too flimsy or we do not have a ruler long enough. We no longer have to think about those issues anymore. This genius technology gives us the power to just roll a simple but smart wheel across a flat or curved surface we need to measure. Compact and pocket-friendly, this digital ruler is extremely convenient. Save 13% today on your new measurement tool.



Advertisement

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES ULTIMATE LAUNCH EDITION

Advertisement

Miles Morales had a growing, but modest, following up until 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since then, he has blown in popularity so it was only a matter of time before Sony cashed in with his very own Spider-Man video game. Take to the streets and skies of New York once more as perhaps your new favorite web slinging hero for only $50 in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition. But what’s this? This pack also comes with the remastered original featuring Peter Parker as the playable hero. Get the chance to play as both Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) today. If you already played through the first game with Peter’s story, you can pick up just the Miles Morales standard version for only $30.

Advertisement

GARMIN INSTINCT WATCH

Advertisement

A must-own for anyone who takes fitness seriously. With GPS and a heart rate monitor, you can track a ton of useful data to see how you’re improving in your runs or workout. Some fitness watches can go close to or even over a thousand dollars, but really all you need is something that can tell you how fast you’re going, how far you’ve gone, and what your heart rate is. This is all you need. You can get a Garmin Instinct for only $180 now on Amazon which is 40% off its usual price.



Advertisement

25% OFF SITEWIDE SALE AT FAMOUS IN REAL LIFE

Advertisement

Famous in Real Life is crushing it in showing love for some of the greatest movies and TV shows from the last few decades. Be it The Office, Parks and Rec, or even Step Brothers, they’ve got something for every fan. Grab 25% off anything for the rest of September with our exclusive code KINJA25.



Advertisement

HP CHROMEBOOK 11a

Advertisement

Eyeing a laptop that’s compact and cheap? The HP Chromebook 11a can certainly fit the bill: it’s just $180 right now direct from HP following a $50 discount. It’s a lil’ laptop with an 11.6” HD screen, and while the specs are very lightweight, Chromebooks don’t need a ton of power to handle things like web browsing, YouTube, Google Docs, and more. It’s a bargain.

Advertisement

BEATS POWERBEATS PRO EARPHONES

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $180 in multiple colors at Amazon, which is $70 off the original list price and $20 off the recent going rate.



Advertisement

MORTAR AND PESTLE SET

Advertisement

If you’ve ever needed your own mortar and pestle but weren’t sure if you wanted to spend the cash, now’s a great time to do it. Pick up this Mortar and Pestle Set, now $24 at Amazon, using code 1515Z5JH, and get started with your own household projects. Choose from multiple stone types for this set, which also comes with a silicone lid and mat with spoon. Make your own guac, curry, dips, and even grind your own herbs and spices. There are tons of uses for this mortar and pestle and likely plenty more that you hadn’t even thought of before. Give it a try and you’ll be wondering what you did without one in your kitchen this whole time.



Advertisement

SBOLY STAINLESS STEEL 10-CUP DRIP COFFEE MA

Advertisement

Sboly Stainless Steel 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker | $37 | StackSocial



If you’re the type of person who needs to wake up to a delicious cup of coffee, the Sboly Stainless Steel 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, now $37 at StackSocial, is for you. This machine is programmable, so you can set it to make a great cup of Joe just about any time of day. You can control your drink’s strength, so you can have regular or bold coffee with zero effort as you rise every morning. Set the machine to brew at any time of day, and it’ll keep your coffee warm for up to 2 hours before it shuts off. Plus, it’ll make a pot with enough java for 10 people — share with your friends and family so everyone can start their day off on the right foot. And you don’t even need paper filters, thanks to the machine’s reusable filtration system. Starbucks who?

Advertisement

SUNDAY RILEY TIDAL WATER CREAM

Advertisement

Everyone needs a little help now and then, especially if you’ve had a few stressful days or nights. We all want to look our best, and there’s no shame in getting a little boost. Sunday Riley’s Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream is a great way to get your glow back just when you need it. This 1.7 oz jar is 50% and worth every penny from the premium brand.



Advertisement

CHAMPION POWERBLEND FLEECE SWEATSHIRT

Advertisement

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a sweatshirt, and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go-to currently is the one I’ve stolen from my roommate. If you’re like me, maybe it’s time you buy a few more, so no one is left out in the cold. Take 40% off Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts today.



Advertisement

LUXE MAKEUP BRUSH CLEANER

Advertisement

Love to wear makeup, but can’t be bothered to keep up with cleaning your brushes? Same, TBH. I’m ashamed to say a quick rinse with water is the best I’m doing most days, but that’s because I don’t wear makeup every day and sit around looking like a troll at home. But if you do make yourself up every day, consider cleaning those brushes with the handy Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner, just $19 at Amazon. Just use the code 15KQ6S3Q. Instantly clean and dry your brush in just a few seconds. Fill the reservoir with clean, warm water and cleaning solution, dip your brush inside, and dunk until the water has changed color. Then spin the bowl to dry your brush! It’s that easy. Plus, you get a charging station that keeps your cleaner going so you don’t even have to remember to charge it separately. You also get a free bottle of Luxe Cleaning Solution to keep things fresh and tidy. Now you have no excuse to clean those brushes.

Advertisement

RING VIDEO DOORBELL 3

Advertisement

If you’re taking shelter from any and everybody right now, yelling “who is it?!” or peeking out the blinds is the biggest way to tip people off that you’re home. And even if you’re down for visitors, it’s nice to see who’s knocking before you approach the door. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and you’ll be able to do just that. It’s $60 off right now and Amazon, bringing your total down to $140. You’ll get one motion detection doorbell that will alert you whenever someone approaches, and you can review the live 1080p feed from either the Echo Show 5, your smartphone, or other compatible devices. You can even speak to them with a 2-way microphone if you want, which you should certainly take advantage of if you’re avoiding human contact.



Advertisement

2-PACK; ULTRA-THIN 1080p HDTV ANTENNA

Advertisement

If you’re thinking about kicking your cable provider to the curb, you might be thinking about how you’ll get local channels and coverage without spending an arm and a leg. There’s a solution, and it doesn’t even have to include watching everything via online stream — if your favorite local events are even covered on there, anyway. This 2-Pack of Ultra-Thin 1080p HDTV Antennas are just $12 at Meh right now with promo code KINJAFS. These antennas can help you access local channels for free, get around regional blackouts with sports streaming services, and check out local news reports with ease. You may actually be surprised to find how many channels and everything else you can receive with one of these things. And if you hate it, at least you’ve only spent $6 on one. It’s worth a try, even if you’re skeptical.

Advertisement

eTERNAL SOLAR LED PATHWAY LIGHTS

Advertisement

No one likes dealing with bugs buzzing around all night. Stop sharing your relaxing end of summer evenings with pests outside and grab this 2-Pack of Eternal Living Solar LED Pathway Lights with UV Bug Zapper for just $20 at SideDeal (with code KINJAFS) to stave off those uninvited guests while also keeping your lawn aglow with a nice set of lights. They’re powered by a solar panel, and feature an auto dusk to dawn sensor that will keep them on or off when appropriate. All you need to do is plunk them down where you want them — no wiring, charging, or any of that nonsense required. They’re weatherproof too, so even when outside conditions aren’t so great, you don’t have to worry about these lights malfunctioning. Choose between white LED or UV when purchasing, and then kiss frustrating flying pests goodbye. Your lawn has never looked so good.



Advertisement

LAMP DEPOT ANNULAR COLOR FLOOR LAMP

Advertisement

Have you ever wished the color of your living space could match your mood? Well, now you have a chance to do exactly that. With this light, you will be able to set the mood perfectly at any moment with a simple click of a button. In my opinion, original soft white lighting is boring. This lamp will spice up any of the rooms you decide to place it in. Today it’s 41% off to please you and your guests.



Advertisement

POPCO MICROWAVE POPCORN POPPER

Advertisement

Burnt your popcorn? We’ve all done it. Microwaves are all so sensitive when it comes to this movie theater treat. Trying to figure out the perfect time not to ruin the bag or fill your house with one of the most awful smells that linger for hours. It can be a real pain. Well, Ecolution wants to put your mind at ease and give you the perfect batch every time. Take 15% off this Popcorn Popper until September 12.



Advertisement

FREE DISKREET VIBE ON ALL ORDERS OVER $79

Advertisement

It’s time to celebrate the long weekend early! Our pals at Bellesa have a special treat for the end of summer. Snag a free Diskreet Vibe on all orders over $79. Just use the code FREEVIBE when you check out, and the toy will appear. I can personally guarantee you will not be disappointed with anything you get.



G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $49 Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code FREEVIBE

Advertisement

TECH

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAMING

Advertisement

Advertisement

HOME

Advertisement

Bosch T4047 Multi-Size Screwdriver Bit Set | $10 | Amazon

Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler | StackSocial | $77

LIFESTYLE



Advertisement

MEDIA