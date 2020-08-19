It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Buy's Summer Games Done Quick Sale Has Both Speedy and Grindy Games on the Cheap

Quentyn Kennemer
Hundreds of Games on Sale for SGDQ | Best Buy
Hundreds of Games on Sale for SGDQ | Best Buy
Image: SGDQ
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Hundreds of Games on Sale for SGDQ | Best Buy

Have you been keeping up with Summer Games Done Quick? It’s all online for 2020, of course, so if you were more into it for the in-person experience, it’s time to chill at home and run your own speedrunning marathons.

Now through August 23, Best Buy is giving you an excellent chance to pick up games for the cause with a big sale featuring over 200 games for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintnedo Switch. There’s far too many to cover, but here are just a few we’d recommend. Oh, and in the charitable spirit of SGDQ, consider taking some of those savings and passing it on to those in need, eh?

Proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders. As for that sale, here are some of the highlights.

Final Fantasy VII Remake | $40

Illustration for article titled Best Buys Summer Games Done Quick Sale Has Both Speedy and Grindy Games on the Cheap
Screenshot: Kotaku

Final Fantasy VII Remake is not what I expected. It’s a grand, ambitious, beautiful experiment, a bold new take on a game that millions of people remember fondly. It sometimes feels shackled by the weight of two decades worth of expectations, but it handles those restraints with aplomb. I certainly can’t wait to see what’s next. As a great man named Barret Wallace once said: There ain’t no getting off this train we on. - Jason Schreier, Kotaku

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook Edition - Xbox One

Control | $33

Illustration for article titled Best Buys Summer Games Done Quick Sale Has Both Speedy and Grindy Games on the Cheap
Screenshot: Kotaku

In Control, you can pick up and throw objects with your mind. On PS4 this entails looking at the object you want to move and holding down the right shoulder button. During my time with the game I did this hundreds of times: sometimes to clear a path forward, other times to kill enemies, and often because of the sheer pleasure I got out of ripping up a piece of the world and watching it float beside me, patiently waiting for my next command.- Ethan Gach, Kotaku

Astral Chain | $50

Illustration for article titled Best Buys Summer Games Done Quick Sale Has Both Speedy and Grindy Games on the Cheap
Screenshot: Kotaku

Satisfying combat and a well-crafted story are all a basic action game needs. Throw in gorgeous characters designed by manga artist Masakazu Katsura and a slapping soundtrack and you’re done. But again, Astral Chain is more than a basic action game. The fighting and fiction are Astral Chain’s skeleton, functional yet bony and pokey. Platinum Games has layered that sturdy frame with oodles of soft and squishy world-building, adventure-style investigative gameplay, and all sorts of optional mechanics allowing players to fiddle with fashion, take photos, or get to know their non-player allies better. It’s a plush layer of padding that turns a serviceable action game into a fully-fleshed out action-adventure. - Mike Fahey, Kotaku

Quentyn Kennemer

