Best Buy just kicked off its Memorial Day sale event, with deals available on things you’d expect like MacBooks, 4K TVs, and Windows computers, plus some more interesting stuff like smart fridges and traditional appliances. The most interesting deals though are probably those involving Google Home. While the smart speakers themselves aren’t on sale, they do come bundled for free or at a steep discount when you buy certain other products.
Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale Is Live, and Full of Google Home Deals
