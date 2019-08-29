Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Labor Day Sale | Best Buy



Looking to upgrade some gear this Labor Day weekend? Best Buy’s offering up big savings on a ton of stuff, including TVs, washing machines, laptops and more.

The retail giant is offering a free Echo Dot with the purchase of a Fire TV set, including the $100 24” Insignia Fire TV which is a bonkers deal if you’re looking to give your freshman a TV for their dorm.

And speaking of back-to-school, Best Buy has dozens of laptops discounted this weekend as well. It should go without saying, but there a LOT of deals here so you’re bound to find something you’ll need. Maybe a $30 game bundle for the Nintendo Switch? Or an enormous 65" Hisense TV for just $400? Or a $13 tripod?

