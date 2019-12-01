It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Best Buy's Blowing Out a Bunch of Logitech Accessories For Cyber Monday

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
677
Save
Logitech Gaming Peripheral Sale | Best Buy
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Logitech Gaming Peripheral Sale | Best Buy

Starting today, Best Buy is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play. Running through Cyber Monday, you can save big on Logitech gaming mice, keyboards and headsets, starting at just $25.

Advertisement

The highlights include the awesome Logitech G Pro keyboard is down to just $80 and the G502 Hero is selling for just $50. But you’ve got a few options here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Babies Aren't Cheap, Get Up to $10 Off of Pampers Diapers and Wipes

Stock Up On All of The Razors and Shampoo You Could Need During Today's Gold Box

Stop Tripping Over Stuff In Your Yard With This $20 Motion-Activated Light System

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts