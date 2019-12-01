Best Buy's Blowing Out a Bunch of Logitech Accessories For Cyber Monday

Logitech Gaming Peripheral Sale | Best Buy

Starting today, Best Buy is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play. Running through Cyber Monday, you can save big on Logitech gaming mice, keyboards and headsets, starting at just $25.

Advertisement

The highlights include the awesome Logitech G Pro keyboard is down to just $80 and the G502 Hero is selling for just $50. But you’ve got a few options here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.