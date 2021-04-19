Best Buy's 4-Day Video Game Sale is Chock Full of Hits

Best Buy Game Sale Image : IO Interactive

Best Buy Game Sale | Best Buy

We love a video game sales event. Give me nine pages of sales to leaf through and I’m a big, happy boy. I don’t even care what I’m looking at, I just like to see numbers go down. So Best Buy’s got me all excited this week, because it’s running a four day sale on video games. There’s plenty of hits to discover here. You can grab the deluxe edition of Hitman 3 for $60, which is down from $80. Star Wars Squadrons is $20 on PS4, which is a great place to play it if you happen to have PSVR. Or you could grab the deluxe edition of Rainbow Six Siege for $20, which is a steal. There’s way more here, so get to leafing, friends.