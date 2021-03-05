Best Buy's 3 Day Games Sale Includes Everything From Avengers to Zelda

3-Day Gaming Sale Screenshot : Nintendo

Folks, we love a big gaming sale. I simply love to see a bunch of video games discounted. I will click through as many pages of deals as you can throw at me. Best Buy’s the latest retailer to drop a massive sale on software, and it’s a good one. It includes plenty of major first-party games and even the elusive Nintendo discount. Allow me to walk you through some highlights. Marvel’s Avengers is 50% off at $30, which is good because the game’s Hawkeye DLC and next-gen upgrades are right around the corner. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is down to $25, and you’ll eventually be able to upgrade that to next-gen too. For Switch owners, take your pick, but I recommend Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The action game is down to $50. There’s plenty to gaze upon, so get to clicking.