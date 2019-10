Marshall Kilburn Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Shep McAllister

Marshall Kilburn Bluetooth Speaker | $150 | Best Buy

There may not be a better looking Bluetooth speaker than the Marshall Kilburn, which looks just like a cute ‘lil guitar amp. While the Kilburn II upped the volume with higher powered drivers and Bluetooth 5.0, the original model still sounds great, has the same 20 hour battery, and is down to just $150 at Best Buy right now, the best price we’ve ever seen.