Best Buy Has a TCL TV for $180, Plus a 75" 4K QLED Beast Now $800 off

TCL 40" 1080p Smart TV | $180 | Best Buy

TCL 75" 4K HDR QLED Smart TV | $2,200 | Best Buy

If you’re not familiar with TCL, it’s time to take notice. This manufacturer really stepped its TV game up in recent years. Its panels seem to be sourced from quality vendors, they have all the latest smart features, and most importantly, they’re cheap as all hell. Take this 40-incher, for instance, which comes in at only $180. Granted, you’re only getting 1080p resolution for that money, but that’s more than enough pixels for this size. This one sports Android TV for its smart platform, which means you get access to thousands of apps and games at Google Play, plus Google Assistant and Chromecast functionality built-in.

Now, if your cup runneth over, you should also check out this 75" 4K QLED, which is normally $3,000, but Best Buy is knocking $800 off the price. With a mini LED backlight and a quantum dot layer sandwiching the display panel, this TV achieves some of the best color and sharpness you’ll get out of LCD-based tech. Its smart platform is based on Roku with all the video apps you can ask for, and it has smart voice functionality with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant on board, accessible with the included voice remote.