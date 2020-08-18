There’s Something for Every Student in Best Buy’s Back to School Sale

Image : Lenovo

Heading back to school can be a real bummer, but everyone loves buying school supplies. Open your wallets for some seriously good deals.



Advertisement

Best Buy’s Back to School Computing Shopping Event is in full swing, and it’s the best place to scoop up some fresh new tech for the year. Looking for a budget laptop that can handle writing assignments and Zoom classes? Maybe you’re ready to blow off some steam with a portable gaming machine that can handle anything from League of Legends to Fortnite.

Whatever you’re in the market for, Best Buy’s got you covered with all three Rs: readin’, ‘ritin’, and really awesome tech. If you’re interested in snapping up some of these deals, act fast—other students are also prepping for their triumphant return to the classroom.

Advertisement

A Laptop That’s Just as Flexible as You

Graphic : Best Buy

Need a reliable laptop that you can cart around for note-taking at a moment’s notice? This Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 folds up so you can hold it like a notebook tucked in the crook of your arm, or you can place it on your desk to get to work on your latest essay. The convertible laptop comes rocking a 512GB SSD so it can jump to life when you’re ready for note-taking with a stylus with the keyboard folded back as well as a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor to tackle those intensive PowerPoints you know are coming.

Its 360-degree flip and fold design combined with its ultralight and ultraportable chassis make it a great choice for a quick assignment or a long-term project that finds you mulling over your laptop for a few long hours.

Advertisement

A Modular Laptop That Goes Where You Go

Advertisement

Graphic : Best Buy

Advertisement

The 13.5" Surface Book 3 is a beast of a portable computer that can power just about any of your creative project. Bolstered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of space, it’s ready to take you from the classroom to the career of your dreams.



Use it like a tablet with its 13.5-inch screen and get through that math worksheet in a flash, or attach the included keyboard to write up that dissertation without skipping a beat. The high-resolution PixelSense display means you can swap between touch, Surface Pen, and your keyboard with laptop mode without doing so much as a restart.

Advertisement

An Entry-Level Laptop That Gets the Job Done

Advertisement

Graphic : Best Buy

Advertisement

The 13.5" Lenovo IdeaPad 3 touchscreen laptop isn’t going to wow you anywhere except for the price. At under $400 on sale, you’re getting a computer that can accomplish any general computing task with panache. The IdeaPad 3 is perfect for younger students, who might misplace a laptop, or college students that don’t want the stress of lugging around $1,200 or more wherever they go. Hey, that kind of thing can weigh on you, you know.



The IdeaPad 3 might be cheap, but it’s not spartan. It comes with a 256 GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It’s not a powerhouse, and you won’t be running the latest games on it, but it’s got more zip than you’d think you’d get in this price range.

Advertisement

A Desktop Replacement

Advertisement

Graphic : Best Buy

Advertisement

If you want a laptop that can do some light gaming for cheap, the Asus Q537FD—with its 15.6" 4K Ultra HD touch-screen, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and Nvidia GTX1050 GPU—is worth a look. This laptop’s specs are more oriented toward video and art processing. Still, it can pull double-duty as a gaming laptop. It won’t do well with VR, and it’ll have a hard time maxing out newer games, but it’ll play most modern games with some tweaking.



The Asus Q537FD makes a suitable desktop replacement for those who aren’t too concerned with running the latest games on ultra. It’s also light enough to stow with you pretty much anywhere, though it isn’t quite ultrabook light. The 1TB SSD with Optane Memory should a long time to fill for most people, and this should be a laptop that fits almost everyone’s needs for years to come.

Advertisement

A Windows Alternative

Advertisement

Graphic : Best Buy

Advertisement

Chrome OS has progressed to the point where it’s a viable Windows replacement. Computers like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 make Google’s operating system shine. You can use the Spin in either laptop mode or tablet mode, which makes this device incredibly versatile.

Though Chrome OS is a bit limited compared to Windows, it’s also more lightweight, and with 8 GB of RAM and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, this laptop really flies. You won’t be able to do much, if any, gaming on it, but for general computing, this device gives any Windows PC a run for its money.

Advertisement

Want even more sizzling hot deals? Be sure to sign up for additional discounts by joining Best Buy’s Student Deals program. There, you’ll find exclusive offers just for students. All students of all ages are welcome, and you only need to sign up with your My Best Buy account and provide your student information to join. Parents won’t be left out in the cold, either. Best Buy’s got a little something for everyone with this sale, so be sure you get the best discount possible.



Advertisement

For more steals on back to school hardware, don’t forget to check out the Best Buy Back to School Computing Shopping Event before class is officially in session.