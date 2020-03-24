Ring In the Spring With An Extra 25% off Sale Items at Anthropologie

Image : Anthropologie

The best Anthropologie sales for March 2020 are here.



Anthropologie is one of my favorite stores but I tend to only shop when I see a really great discount, mostly on hats. Right now they are offering 4o% off tees, lounge, hair accessories, office upgrades, and more, in addition to an extra 25% off sale items.

Advertisement

On a group video chat with my gal pals I asked what they look for in these sales because I would just make this post 10 amazing rancher hats if I didn’t get their input. Upon their advice I’ve curated some of the best sales options for the deepest discounts. Now is the time for spring cleaning if ever there was.

This is written in the hopes we all get to hang out in the sun again soon.

Image : Anthropologie

Kübi's Quick Access Bi-Fold Wallet Strikes the Perfect Balance of... Read on The Inventory

This beautiful maxi dress can be dressed up or down with the right shoes and accessories. The puffed sleeve and daring neckline make it both sophisticated and sexy. The light polyester material and long sleeves give it longevity even into the summer for a chilly night. After the additional 25% off you are looking at about $100 less than the original price. If that’s not a steal I’m not sure what is. It’s stunning in both turquoise and black.

Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

A good denim jacket is a wonder and good denim jacket on sale is a revelation. Already at almost a 50% off discount this brilliantly constructed utility jacket is the perfect in-betweener for spring and summer. Layer as needed but whatever look you choose it will be chic.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

Now that the sun is really starting to shine a good pair of sunnies are in order. The cat-eye frames are sleek and have endless style. Oversized to block both the sun and unwanted glances. Either black or orange will earn you major cool points hepcat.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

This lace blouse is stunning. The perfect piece to brighten your wardrobe and your spirits. Its quiet elegance would shine with a pair of black skinny jeans and boots. This top from Eri + Ali is an online exclusive as well. Now to be clear this is just the lace top, the cami is not included. But I think that gives a fun opportunity to experiment with looks, perhaps even a black one underneath.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

There’s still a winter chill lingering so a new sweater is not a bad investment. The sleeves give this simple silhouette at little flare and fun. It’s soft and great to match with jeans or leggings. I’m a sucker for a sharp black and white stripe but it comes in 4 other colors that will blend right into anything already in your closet.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

Probably not a bad idea to earn some puppy points with your doggo. These adorable dog biscuit jars come in Poodle or Corgi, depending on your kitchen décor or breed preference. Even if you don’t have a pooch these are still really adorable and could be used as a good old fashion cookie jar.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

A flirty speckled dress is a must and this one is prefect for day to night. The deep V-neckline and cinched but giving waist make it friendly to many forms. There’s definitely something vintage and modern about the black and white option. There’s also a blue, green, and white flower print to choose from, too, which’ll absolutely get you ready for a spring fling.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

I promised a hat and here it is. I will be purchasing this myself because out of my four ranchers from Anthropologie I don’t have a black one. Can you believe? Getting their hats on sale is euphoric for me. They travel well, are easy to care for, make you instantly cooler, and pretty much fit everyone.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

Warmer weather means ditching the snow boots. The time for flats has risen! Pink, Olive, and Beige are perfect colors for any ensemble. These were built for all day comfort inside and outside. And the bow is the perfect touch of cuteness for a new blooming season.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

This elegant skirt is exclusive to Anthropologie and the deepest discount on this list. It’s 80% off of the original price with all the discounts. That’ll surely give you spring fever! The beautifully embroidered flowers will make you feel refined, soft, and strong just as designer Maeve intended.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

Peasant blouses are timeless and work for so many shapes, this Michaela one is no exception. The flower print comes in neutral colors and would look marvelous over a pair of skinny white jeans. The 70s inspiration says let it flow with high-waisted bell bottoms, but who are we to judge?



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

Speaking of the perfect pair of high-waisted jeans, Paige has them. These black skinny jeans are fitted to perfection and go with anything. Seriously, anything on this list could be paired with them. At almost $100 off, this is the time to buy that premium item your closet. Trust us, you will get your money’s worth.



Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

A gift for your sofa could be just the think thing you needed to freshen up your living room. At half off, this handwoven luscious cream color throw will fit into any space. Oh-so-cozy! And there are even pillows to match if you’re in the market.