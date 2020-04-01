Image : Anker

Anker makes so many of the accessories to help us make the most of our portable devices, whether it’s on-the-go battery packs, charging cables, wireless earbuds, and so much more. Meanwhile, its Eufy brand focuses on easy-to-use smart home devices, including video doorbells, security cameras, and brainy robo-vacuums.

Whether it’s Anker or Eufy, they’re united by the fact that the devices are often cheaper than rivals—and right now, we’ve found the best of the best deals for both, taking significant savings off of the already-reasonable prices.

Image : Eufy

If you’re spending a lot more time at home right now, then that means you’re making more messes than usual—whether you realize it or not. Luckily, social distancing won’t stop you from bringing in a robo-helper to sweep up after you.



Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum is the slimmest of Eufy’s vacuums to date, plus it adapts its sucking capabilities depending on the surface it’s currently rolling over. It’s currently $70 off at Amazon.

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Charging your smartphone with its cable will typically get you faster speeds, but nothing beats the convenience of wireless charging—especially when you can pop down your phone for a quick top-up while you’re working at your desk or busy elsewhere.



Luckily, Anker makes it incredibly easy to add wireless charging to your home or office with its PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad, which is 25% off right now at Amazon at just $9 apiece. These pads don’t come with charging bricks, so make sure you have a spare handy.

Image : Eufy

Want to make sure your social distancing plan isn’t interrupted by an unexpected visitor? Add a video doorbell to your home! Eufy’s Wi-Fi Video Doorbell provides a 2K-resolution view outside your front door, letting you hold a two-way conversation with anyone who buzzes … or simply ignore them if you see fit.



This version requires existing doorbell wiring and installation, but you’ll get it for just $160. Alternatively, there’s a battery-powered version that’s easier to set up, but it costs a bit more at $170.

Image : Anker

If you have a number of iPhones and iPads around your home, then you really can’t have enough Lightning cables around. They wear down, get lost, and never seem to be handy when you need them. Luckily, Anker has an affordable solution.



This three-pack of Anker Powerline Lightning Cables gives you a trio of Apple MFi-certified 3ft cables that the company claims is five times more durable than competitors’ cables. At just a few bucks a pop, it’s worth stocking up and having these cables ready and waiting.

Image : Eufy

Eager to keep an eye on your surroundings? Eufy’s two-camera wireless security kit lets you get started with ease, giving you a pair of eyes to mount outside your place without worrying about wiring.



Better yet, you don’t have to pay any subscription fees, as the included base station has 16GB of local storage. Each camera has a 145-degree field of vision and a battery life of up to 180 days, while human detection software helps reduce the amount of false alerts. It’s $44 off the usual price for the set right now on Amazon.

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Anker’s PowerWave Stand costs a few bucks more than the flat one, but as you can clearly see from the image above, it comes with a pretty handy perk: it keeps the phone upright while charging.



That means that you can easily view notifications and continue using your phone with ease while the battery fills up, making it ideal for your desk during the workday. It’s currently 30% off.

Image : Anker

There’s nothing worse than traveling to a new and unfamiliar location and running out of power on your smartphone while away from where you’re staying. Luckily, Anker’s PowerCore Essential PD Power Bank has enough backup juice to potentially last your entire location.



This hearty cell can recharge a top Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy handset four to five times before depleting, plus it can charge an iPad Mini a couple times over. Even if you’re not traveling far from home, a power bank like this is handy to have around—especially now that it’s 29% off at Amazon.

Image : Anker

Want to fill a space with sound without lugging around a hefty speaker? Anker’s SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker is up for the job. This portable speaker is just over 6 inches wide and weighs less than a pound, but you can count on it to boost your smartphone or tablet’s music in a pinch.



At 6W of power, it’s definitely an entry-level option—but for just $22 and with a 4.6-star rating from Amazon users, it might be all you really need. Anker does have a more powerful 12W SoundCore 2 version that sells for $35 with clipped coupon as of this writing.

Image : Eufy

Eufy’s more advanced BoostIQ RoboVac 30C model is built to fit seamlessly within your smart home, with this robo-vacuum trained to take voice commands via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. You can also command it from your smartphone with the EufyHome app.



With powerful 1500Pa suction, this tiny, quiet cleaning machine can get all of the hard-to-reach dust and dirt that you might not even know is there. Best of all, it’s a steal right now at $110 off of the normal $300 price point.

Image : Anker

That aforementioned Power Bank is enormous at 20,000mAh, but you don’t need several phone charges in a portable battery, maybe Anker’s PowerCore+ 10,050mAh Power Bank will do the trick.



This smaller pack holds 3-4 charges for flagship smartphones like iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, and currently selling for 50% off at $20, it’s a bargain for reliable, on-the-go battery life in a pinch.