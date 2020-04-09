Graphic : Gabe Carey

The best Amazon Warehouse deals for April 2020 are here.



Don’t know about the magic of Amazon Warehouse? While the mega-retailer almost always has great deals on new items in every category, its Amazon Warehouse bargains include like-new returned items as well as gently used devices at a significant savings.

Our current top deal picks include fantastic prices on Apple’s AirPods Pro, the Ring Video Doorbell 2, Google Pixel 3a, Sonos One SL, and plenty more. Read on for today’s best Amazon Warehouse deals.

Image : Tercius Bufete

Hori’s well-reviewed Split Pad Pro gives you much bulkier grips on either side of the Nintendo Switch screen, with larger buttons, fuller-sized analog sticks, and a proper D-pad.

It also has programmable buttons on the backside of the grip, as well as turbo buttons. Amazon Warehouse chops $11 off the list price just for damaged packaging.

Image : iRobot

Need a little help keeping your place clean right about now? iRobot’s Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum can be ready and waiting to pick up after your social distancing habits, plus it’s Wi-Fi compatible, letting you schedule cleaning sessions from the app.



Amazon Warehouse has models with some cosmetic imperfections for as low as $150, half the list price.

Image : Lenovo

Looking for an affordable tablet right about now, whether for media streaming or keeping the kids off your back? Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 HD is an appealing option.



It doesn’t pack a lot of power or internal storage capacity (just 16GB), but this 10.1” Android tablet is certainly capable of running Netflix and YouTube, along with kids’ games and learning apps. You can pop in a microSD memory card to boost the storage, thankfully, plus it comes with a dock for both charging and using the tablet as a docked smart display.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Huge Gears of War fan? Microsoft’s limited edition Gears 5 console released last fall and now is in short supply at most retailers, but you can snag a used version from Amazon Warehouse for just $329. It comes with Gears 5, along with full-game downloads for Gears 1-4 (so long as the description doesn’t specify missing codes), and it stands out a lot more than the standard black Xbox One X console.

Image : Ring

Ring has weathered some privacy woes, so I totally understand if you’re not keen on strapping a camera to the front of your house. On the other hand, if you want a view out from your social distancing hideout, you can get the easy-to-install, battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $77 on Amazon Warehouse with some cosmetic wear. It’s a huge savings from the $199 list price.



Image : Apple

Apple’s higher-end, noise-canceling AirPods Pro are pretty great, but it can be hard to convince yourself to cough up $250 for wireless earbuds. OK, how about $207 then? That’s how much Amazon Warehouse wants for a “Good” condition product with some cosmetic damage, and as long as you can get over the idea of already-tried earbuds, you can save a solid chunk of cash on these fancy buds.



Image : Sonos

Save a bit of cash on the popular, room-filling Sonos One SL wireless speaker. It connects easily to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and then pumps out sound into your space—and if the idea of always-on microphones scare you away from other smart speakers, take solace in the fact that the Sonos One SL has no mics at all. It does, however, pack the proven sound quality of Sonos.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Google’s Pixel 3a smartphone is mostly mid-range in approach, with a plastic build and modest power—but with a flagship-quality camera that beats anything else in the sub-$500 price range, it doesn’t feel like a compromise. Amazon Warehouse has used Just Black handsets starting at $228, a fraction of the $399 new list price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple Watches aren’t cheap … not the newest ones, anyway. But if you loop back on an older model, you can get a lot of the same features and functionality at a fraction of the price. Apple still sells the Apple Watch Series 3 new starting at $200, but you can slice off a solid wedge of that price tag by opting for a used version from Amazon Marketplace.

Image : Boltune

If even discounted AirPods cost more than you can stomach, consider Boltune’s Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds instead. These discounted wireless buds are a fan favorite, with very positive Amazon customer reviews, and you can snag a “Very Good” used set from Amazon for 20% off of the already-amazing new price.

Image : RESPAWN

What’s a gaming rig without a gaming chair to match? Respawn’s Racing Style Gaming Chair gives you the kind of ergonomic support and bold style that you’d expect from such furniture, and as an added bonus, it even has a reclinable footrest. Now that’s (gaming) comfort. You can save a bit of cash by going through Amazon Warehouse.